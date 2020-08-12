HyperScape Code Orchid CO22 Error Explained: How To Fix The Issue?

Hyper Scape is Ubisoft's latest battle royale game which has recently got done with its beta phase. Fans of the game were expecting that all the issues with its beta phase would have been resolved by the time its final version arrives. But, there are still a number of problems encountered by gamers one of which is the Orchid-CO22 error. The error arises when players try to connect to a new match. Check out a possible fix for the Orchid-CO22 error below -

Also read: Fortnite Leaks Hint At the Return Of Limited Time Mode; Season 4 Could Include Marvel Hero

Hyper Scape Orchid-CO22 error fix

The Orchid-CO22 error in Hyper Scape basically forces players to leave the lobby they are currently in for no defined reason. The fix is relatively simple for the issue and it does not require gamers to uninstall the game. Players can simply back out of the lobby, wait for 15-20 seconds, and rejoin the lobby. Exiting the lobby and rejoining in a couple of seconds has been the most common fix for the Orchid-CO22 error in Hyper Scape.

Also read: How To Increase FPS In Fortnite? Learn The Most Important Methods Here

Some extreme cases of the same have also been witnessed where fans are still coming across the code whenever they rejoin the lobby. Another solution for this is to exit the game in its entirety and start it back up again. Ubisoft has a partnership with Twitch and its star streamers which has allowed Hyper Scape to garner a fan following in limited time, currently having a top position at the Twitch streaming charts. The battle royale game segment has been oversaturated with a number of games but Ubisoft is reportedly aiming to stand out but is evidently stumbling to do so as the game keeps on running into issues.

Also read: How To Increase FPS In Minecraft? Best Settings For A Seamless Gameplay

Image courtesy - Ubisoft

An official fix for the same is expected to be deployed soon. As of now, it is speculated that the Orchid family code of error may just not be limited to one error but many of them, which will be solved as the game develops furthermore. Ubisoft had recently tweeted that they are aware of the code error and are working to fix it quickly. Users can report the issue in the game itself and are urged to do so by the developers.

Also read: How To Get Free BC In PUBG Mobile Lite Without Paying Any Real Cash?