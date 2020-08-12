How To Increase FPS In Minecraft? Best Settings For A Seamless Gameplay

Minecraft is a type of sandbox video game that has been created by Markus "Notch" Persson. The game is developed by Mojang Studios and was officially released in the year 2011. After the release, the game went super hit and sold around 200 million copies sold across all platforms. The game is also considered to be the best selling game of all time with over 126 million monthly active users currently. Read more to know about Minecraft.

Also Read | Herobrine In Minecraft: Makers Delete The Fictional Character From The Game

Also Read | Minecraft 1.16.1.02 Nether Update: Everything That's New In The Nether Update

How to increase FPS in Minecraft?

A number of players have been asking “how to increase FPS in Minecraft”. Well, we have picked up these questions and have answered them. Usually, the game does not require a lot of specific settings for seamless gameplay but surely does require some stable settings. Thus if you are still feeling that the gameplay is not up to the mark, then you try our suggested settings that will help by giving you a better FPS for Minecraft. Read more to know about Minecraft settings for a better FPS rate.

Decrease the render distance.

Select the “Fast” graphic option instead of “Fancy”

Smooth lighting and clouds can be disabled

Lessen the FOV

Choose the minimal option for particles

Switch off vsync

Switch off mipmaps

Switch off the biome smoothing

Choose the small screen mode

Use OptiFine or Sodium to adjust the settings that will give you a better gaming experience

Also Read | How To Get Netherite In Minecraft To Craft Stronger Tools And Weapons

More about Minecraft

The makers recently shocked the players by making some changes. They have removed Herobrine from all the Minecraft games currently. Fans do not seem happy about the removal of this character. To argue from the side of the makers of Minecraft, some fans have argued this character was never a proper character in the game. Several fans claim that Herobtine is not a real character and he was only present in a man-made Mod content.

The creator of Minecraft, Notch also spooky about Herobtine and revealed that it was removed in the Beta 1.6.6 through 1.9 final release. But a lot of players have claimed to see Herobtine in the game. They also claim that there are some signs of Herobrine being present. Some of the signs are trees with no leaves, random glowstone towers, suspicious messages on signs, etc. But a number of the officials from Minecraft have denied these points and claims that Herobrine never existed.

Also Read | Minecraft 1.16.1 Patch Notes: Nether Update Out On Java With A Massive Changelog

Also Read | How To Use Emotes In Minecraft? Easy, Step-by-step Solution To Use Emotes