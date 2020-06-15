Idle Heroes Tier List: Faction-based Hero Ranking For Your Next Game

Idle Heroes is a popular mobile game that can be played with your friends and players around the world. There are a variety of heroes to choose from who are part of different factions and offer specific skills. These heroes can be divided into different tiers, where some prove to be far more effective than others. So, let us take a look at the different tiers in Idle Heroes.

There are four different types of heroes in the game which include Reactive Heroes, Burst Heroes, Support Heroes, and Utility Heroes. These have been classified into different tiers where Tier 1 represents the best idle heroes with the most power, as opposed to Tier 5 which represents the least effective ones.

Idle Heroes tier list

Reactive Heroes

You should have these heroes in Slot 1 in order to trigger their reactive skills.

Tier Heroes Key Stats Tier 1 King Barton HP/Attack/Holy/Immune Tier 1 Xia Block/HP/Crit/Attack Tier 2 Skerei Crit/Attack/HP Tier 2 Horus Attack/Block/HP Tier 2 Cthugha Attack/HP Tier 3 Asmodel Attack/HP Tier 3 Sigmund Attack/HP Tier 3 Corpsedemon Speed/HP Tier 3 Dark Arthindol Energy/Speed/HP Tier 4 Ice Blink Speed/Energy/HP Tier 4 Queen Attack/Crit/HP Tier 4 Sleepless Attack/HP Tier 5 Gerke Attack/HP/Holy Tier 5 Dantalian Attack/HP Tier 5 Groo Attack/HP

Also Read | How To Chat In Valorant While You're In Middle Of A Match?

Burst Heroes

Burst Heroes should be in Slots 2 or 3 in order to keep them safe from Crowd Control.

Tier Heroes Key Stats Tier 1 Aspen Crit/Attack/HP/Immune Tier 1 Amuvor Crit/Attack Tier 1 Valkyrie HP Tier 2 Xia Block/HP/Crit/Attack Tier 2 Skerei Crit/Attack/HP Tier 2 Faith Blade Crit/Energy/Speed Tier 2 Flame Strike Crit/Attack/HP (Burn) Tier 2 Barea HP/Attack/Crit Tier 3 Jahra Crit/Attack/Speed Tier 3 Valentino Energy/Speed/Attack/HP Tier 3 Das Moge Crit/Attack/HP Tier 3 Karim Crit/Attack/HP Tier 3 Queen Attack/Crit/HP Tier 3 Demon Hunter Energy/Speed/Attack/Crit Tier 4 Blood Blade Crit/Attack/HP Tier 4 Vesa Crit/Attack/HP Tier 4 Aidan Attack/HP Tier 5 Walter Speed/Attack Tier 5 Margaret Attack/Energy/Speed/HP

Also Read | How To Get Bull Shark Testosterone In GTA 5 Online To Complete Your Daily Objective

Support Heroes

You should have the Support Heroes in Slots 2 or 3 order to keep them safe from Crowd Control.

Tier Heroes Key Stats Tier 1 Belrain Attack/Speed/HP/Energy Tier 2 Kroos Energy/Speed Tier 2 Michelle Energy/Speed/HP/Attack Tier 3 Heart Watcher Crit/Attack/HP Tier 3 Vesa Crit/Attack/HP Tier 3 Valentino Energy/Speed/Attack/HP Tier 4 Gerke Attack/HP/Holy/Crit Tier 4 Rosa Speed/HP/Block Tier 4 Emily Energy/Speed Tier 5 Ormus Attack/HP

Also Read | 'The Last Of Us 2' Release Date: Review, Cross-gen Support For PS5 & Other Details

Utility Heroes

These are the heroes that are immune to Crowd Control.

Tier Heroes Key Stats Tier 1 Valkyrie HP Tier 1 Mihm Attack/HP/Speed Tier 2 Michelle Energy/Speed/HP/Attack Tier 2 Valentino Energy/Speed/Attack/HP Tier 2 Aspen Crit/Attack/HP/Immune Tier 2 Demon Hunter Energy/Speed/Attack/Crit Tier 2 Faith Blade Crit/Energy/Speed Tier 2 Kroos Energy/Speed Tier 3 King Barton HP/Attack/Holy/Immune Tier 3 Dark Arthindol Energy/Speed/HP Tier 3 Corpsedemon Speed/HP Tier 3 Jahra Crit/Attack/Speed Tier 3 Kamath Speed/Attack/HP Tier 4 Ice Blink Speed/Energy/HP Tier 4 Vesa Crit/Attack/HP Tier 4 Sleepless Attack/HP Tier 5 Walter Speed/Attack Tier 5 Margaret Attack/Energy/Speed/HP

Also Read | Is COD Warzone Crossplay? Here's How To Enable And Disable This Feature In Seconds

Image credits: Google Play Store