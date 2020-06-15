Idle Heroes Tier List: Faction-based Hero Ranking For Your Next Game

Quick links:
Idle Heroes is a popular mobile game that can be played with your friends and players around the world. There are a variety of heroes to choose from who are part of different factions and offer specific skills. These heroes can be divided into different tiers, where some prove to be far more effective than others. So, let us take a look at the different tiers in Idle Heroes.
There are four different types of heroes in the game which include Reactive Heroes, Burst Heroes, Support Heroes, and Utility Heroes. These have been classified into different tiers where Tier 1 represents the best idle heroes with the most power, as opposed to Tier 5 which represents the least effective ones.
You should have these heroes in Slot 1 in order to trigger their reactive skills.
|Tier
|Heroes
|Key Stats
|Tier 1
|King Barton
|
HP/Attack/Holy/Immune
|Tier 1
|Xia
|
Block/HP/Crit/Attack
|
Tier 2
|Skerei
|
Crit/Attack/HP
|
Tier 2
|Horus
|
Attack/Block/HP
|
Tier 2
|Cthugha
|
Attack/HP
|
Tier 3
|Asmodel
|
Attack/HP
|
Tier 3
|Sigmund
|
Attack/HP
|
Tier 3
|Corpsedemon
|
Speed/HP
|
Tier 3
|Dark Arthindol
|
Energy/Speed/HP
|
Tier 4
|Ice Blink
|
Speed/Energy/HP
|
Tier 4
|Queen
|
Attack/Crit/HP
|Tier 4
|Sleepless
|
Attack/HP
|Tier 5
|Gerke
|
Attack/HP/Holy
|
Tier 5
|Dantalian
|
Attack/HP
|Tier 5
|Groo
|
Attack/HP
Burst Heroes should be in Slots 2 or 3 in order to keep them safe from Crowd Control.
|Tier
|Heroes
|Key Stats
|
Tier 1
|Aspen
|
Crit/Attack/HP/Immune
|
Tier 1
|Amuvor
|
Crit/Attack
|
Tier 1
|Valkyrie
|HP
|
Tier 2
|Xia
|
Block/HP/Crit/Attack
|
Tier 2
|Skerei
|
Crit/Attack/HP
|
Tier 2
|Faith Blade
|
Crit/Energy/Speed
|
Tier 2
|Flame Strike
|
Crit/Attack/HP (Burn)
|
Tier 2
|Barea
|
HP/Attack/Crit
|
Tier 3
|Jahra
|
Crit/Attack/Speed
|
Tier 3
|Valentino
|
Energy/Speed/Attack/HP
|
Tier 3
|
Das Moge
|
Crit/Attack/HP
|
Tier 3
|Karim
|
Crit/Attack/HP
|
Tier 3
|Queen
|
Attack/Crit/HP
|
Tier 3
|Demon Hunter
|
Energy/Speed/Attack/Crit
|
Tier 4
|Blood Blade
|
Crit/Attack/HP
|
Tier 4
|Vesa
|
Crit/Attack/HP
|
Tier 4
|
Aidan
|
Attack/HP
|
Tier 5
|Walter
|
Speed/Attack
|
Tier 5
|Margaret
|
Attack/Energy/Speed/HP
You should have the Support Heroes in Slots 2 or 3 order to keep them safe from Crowd Control.
|Tier
|Heroes
|Key Stats
|
Tier 1
|Belrain
|
Attack/Speed/HP/Energy
|
Tier 2
|Kroos
|
Energy/Speed
|
Tier 2
|Michelle
|
Energy/Speed/HP/Attack
|
Tier 3
|Heart Watcher
|
Crit/Attack/HP
|
Tier 3
|Vesa
|
Crit/Attack/HP
|
Tier 3
|Valentino
|
Energy/Speed/Attack/HP
|
Tier 4
|Gerke
|
Attack/HP/Holy/Crit
|
Tier 4
|Rosa
|
Speed/HP/Block
|
Tier 4
|Emily
|
Energy/Speed
|
Tier 5
|
Ormus
|
Attack/HP
These are the heroes that are immune to Crowd Control.
|Tier
|Heroes
|Key Stats
|
Tier 1
|Valkyrie
|
HP
|
Tier 1
|Mihm
|
Attack/HP/Speed
|
Tier 2
|Michelle
|
Energy/Speed/HP/Attack
|
Tier 2
|Valentino
|
Energy/Speed/Attack/HP
|
Tier 2
|Aspen
|
Crit/Attack/HP/Immune
|
Tier 2
|Demon Hunter
|
Energy/Speed/Attack/Crit
|
Tier 2
|Faith Blade
|
Crit/Energy/Speed
|
Tier 2
|
Kroos
|
Energy/Speed
|
Tier 3
|King Barton
|
HP/Attack/Holy/Immune
|
Tier 3
|Dark Arthindol
|
Energy/Speed/HP
|
Tier 3
|
Corpsedemon
|
Speed/HP
|
Tier 3
|Jahra
|
Crit/Attack/Speed
|
Tier 3
|Kamath
|
Speed/Attack/HP
|
Tier 4
|Ice Blink
|
Speed/Energy/HP
|
Tier 4
|
Vesa
|
Crit/Attack/HP
|
Tier 4
|
Sleepless
|
Attack/HP
|
Tier 5
|Walter
|
Speed/Attack
|
Tier 5
|Margaret
|
Attack/Energy/Speed/HP
