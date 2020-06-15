Last Updated:

Idle Heroes Tier List: Faction-based Hero Ranking For Your Next Game

Idle Heroes is a popular mobile game on Android and iOS that offers a range of heroes to choose from. Continue reading for the complete Idle heroes tier list.

Written By
Danish Ansari
Idle heroes tier list

Idle Heroes is a popular mobile game that can be played with your friends and players around the world. There are a variety of heroes to choose from who are part of different factions and offer specific skills. These heroes can be divided into different tiers, where some prove to be far more effective than others. So, let us take a look at the different tiers in Idle Heroes.

There are four different types of heroes in the game which include Reactive Heroes, Burst Heroes, Support Heroes, and Utility Heroes. These have been classified into different tiers where Tier 1 represents the best idle heroes with the most power, as opposed to Tier 5 which represents the least effective ones.

Idle Heroes tier list

Reactive Heroes

You should have these heroes in Slot 1 in order to trigger their reactive skills.

Tier Heroes Key Stats
Tier 1 King Barton

HP/Attack/Holy/Immune

 
Tier 1 Xia

Block/HP/Crit/Attack

 

Tier 2

 

 Skerei

Crit/Attack/HP

 

Tier 2

 

 Horus

Attack/Block/HP

 

Tier 2

 

 Cthugha

Attack/HP

 

Tier 3

 

 Asmodel

Attack/HP

 

Tier 3

 

 Sigmund

Attack/HP

 

Tier 3

 Corpsedemon

Speed/HP

 

Tier 3

 Dark Arthindol

Energy/Speed/HP

 

Tier 4

 Ice Blink

Speed/Energy/HP

 

Tier 4

 

 Queen

Attack/Crit/HP

 
Tier 4 Sleepless

Attack/HP

 
Tier 5 Gerke

Attack/HP/Holy

 

Tier 5

 Dantalian

Attack/HP

 
Tier 5 Groo

Attack/HP

 

Also Read | How To Chat In Valorant While You're In Middle Of A Match?

Burst Heroes

Burst Heroes should be in Slots 2 or 3 in order to keep them safe from Crowd Control.

Tier Heroes Key Stats

Tier 1

 

 Aspen

Crit/Attack/HP/Immune

 

Tier 1

 

 Amuvor

Crit/Attack

 

Tier 1

 

 Valkyrie HP

Tier 2

 

 Xia

Block/HP/Crit/Attack

 

Tier 2

 

 Skerei

Crit/Attack/HP

 

Tier 2

 

 Faith Blade

Crit/Energy/Speed

 

Tier 2

 

 Flame Strike

Crit/Attack/HP (Burn)

 

Tier 2

 

 Barea

HP/Attack/Crit

 

Tier 3

 

 Jahra

Crit/Attack/Speed

 

Tier 3

 

 Valentino

Energy/Speed/Attack/HP

 

Tier 3

 

Das Moge

Crit/Attack/HP

 

Tier 3

 

 Karim

Crit/Attack/HP

 

Tier 3

 

 Queen

Attack/Crit/HP

 

Tier 3

 

 Demon Hunter

Energy/Speed/Attack/Crit

 

Tier 4

 

 Blood Blade

Crit/Attack/HP

 

Tier 4

 

 Vesa

Crit/Attack/HP

 

Tier 4

 

Aidan

Attack/HP

 

Tier 5

 

 Walter

Speed/Attack

 

Tier 5

 

 Margaret

Attack/Energy/Speed/HP

 

Also Read | How To Get Bull Shark Testosterone In GTA 5 Online To Complete Your Daily Objective

Support Heroes

You should have the Support Heroes in Slots 2 or 3 order to keep them safe from Crowd Control.

Tier Heroes Key Stats

Tier 1

 

 Belrain

Attack/Speed/HP/Energy

 

Tier 2

 

 Kroos

Energy/Speed

 

Tier 2

 

 Michelle

Energy/Speed/HP/Attack

 

Tier 3

 

 Heart Watcher

Crit/Attack/HP

 

Tier 3

 

 Vesa

Crit/Attack/HP

 

Tier 3

 

 Valentino

Energy/Speed/Attack/HP

 

Tier 4

 

 Gerke

Attack/HP/Holy/Crit

 

Tier 4

 

 Rosa

Speed/HP/Block

 

Tier 4

 

 Emily

Energy/Speed

 

Tier 5

 

Ormus

Attack/HP

 

Also Read | 'The Last Of Us 2' Release Date: Review, Cross-gen Support For PS5 & Other Details

Utility Heroes

These are the heroes that are immune to Crowd Control.

Tier Heroes Key Stats

Tier 1

 

 Valkyrie

HP

 

Tier 1

 

 Mihm

Attack/HP/Speed

 

Tier 2

 

 Michelle

Energy/Speed/HP/Attack

 

Tier 2

 

 Valentino

Energy/Speed/Attack/HP

 

Tier 2

 

 Aspen

Crit/Attack/HP/Immune

 

Tier 2

 

 Demon Hunter

Energy/Speed/Attack/Crit

 

Tier 2

 

 Faith Blade

Crit/Energy/Speed

 

Tier 2

 

Kroos

Energy/Speed

 

Tier 3

 

 King Barton

HP/Attack/Holy/Immune

 

Tier 3

 

 Dark Arthindol

Energy/Speed/HP

 

Tier 3

 

Corpsedemon

Speed/HP

 

Tier 3

 

 Jahra

Crit/Attack/Speed

 

Tier 3

 

 Kamath

Speed/Attack/HP

 

Tier 4

 

 Ice Blink

Speed/Energy/HP

 

Tier 4

 

Vesa

Crit/Attack/HP

 

Tier 4

 

Sleepless

Attack/HP

 

Tier 5

 

 Walter

Speed/Attack

 

Tier 5

 

 Margaret

Attack/Energy/Speed/HP

 

Also Read | Is COD Warzone Crossplay? Here's How To Enable And Disable This Feature In Seconds

Image credits: Google Play Store

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR
LATEST NEWS
View all