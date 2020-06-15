Is COD Warzone Crossplay? Here's How To Enable And Disable This Feature In Seconds

Crossplay is one of the most important features in Call of Duty games that allows users to play the game with their friends and others between different devices or gaming consoles. This means that if you are a PC user, you can still play the game with someone on the PlayStation 4 or the Xbox One. It helps you put together the perfect team and have the best chances of surviving the battle royale.

Is COD Warzone crossplay?

Similar to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, its battle royale component Warzone also comes with crossplay. Setting up the crossplay feature in COD Warzone is quick and doesn’t involve much effort. Here’s a look at how you can set up crossplay in COD Warzone.

How to crossplay COD warzone with your friends?

Adding your best friends to the COD Warzone friends list only takes a few seconds. You can follow these easy steps to enable the feature whether your friends are on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or PC:

Step 1: Open Warzone on your device and click on the Social bar which can be found in the top right corner on the main menu. The option is right under your rank and Activision ID. Press Y or Triangle for console users.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Add friends’ option on the left side of the screen. You will be able to search for a friend using their Activision ID, PlayStation Network Online ID, Xbox Live Gamertag, or Battle.net ID.

Step 3: Once you have selected the friends, click on the ‘Send invite’ option.

Now, you will have to wait for your friends to approve your invitation.

After your friends have approved your request, they will appear in the social menu. If you want to invite them to a particular game, you simply need to right-click on their name and select the ‘Invite to party’ option. Similarly, if you are looking to join one of their games, you need to click on ‘Join game’ instead.

How to disable crossplay in COD Warzone?

If you no longer wish to crossplay or receive invites from users on other devices, you can easily disable the feature. All you need to do is head over to the main menu screen and click on ‘options’. Now, go to ‘Account’, and look for the ‘crossplay’ option. Click on it and slide it over to 'disabled' to turn the feature off.

Image credits: Call of Duty