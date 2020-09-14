Immortals Fenyx Rising Release Date, Pricing, Pre-order Details And More

Ubisoft released an hour of gameplay time for the re-release of Immortals Fenyx Rising. Immortals Fenyx Rising, earlier known as Gods and Monsters is developed by Ubisoft Quebec and published by Ubisoft. The upcoming game is an action-adventure open-world game set in the ancient Greek times. The first opinion of Immortals Fenyx Rising of many individuals that have viewed the gameplay is that the game looks like the love child of Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey and Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Immortals Fenyx Rising Release Date, Pricing, and Preordering

Immortals Fenyx Rising release date is set for December 3, 2020. Immortals Fenyx Rising price has been set at $59.99 for both the standard edition and $99.99 for the gold edition on the PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Gold edition adds in-game extras such as Season Pass, Hades the Shadowmaster Character Pack, Orion's Blessed Weapons Pack, Prism Wings.

Immortals Fenyx Rising is available for pre-order right now and provides you with certain bonuses for preordering. Preordering any edition of the game will reward the player with a bonus quest called, A Tale of Fire & Lightning. Completing this quest would award the player with an in-game item called Blazing Wings

Immortals Fenyx Rising: About the Game

Story

The game takes some inspiration from Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey, as it is developed by the same developer. In the game, Typhon the villain has escaped from Zeus’s prison and has promised to make the gods pay. Fenyx, the protagonist has been bestowed with divine powers by the gods and it is Fenyx’s job to then make his way through the game and save all the gods.

Gameplay

The animation style for the game is more on the cartoonish side of things. The combat seems fast-paced, involving the use of a variety of combos and aerial attacks. Fenyx has wings and that gives her the ability to float and glide. She is also a powerful warrior that can wield swords and axes as weapons. She can also face off against giant mythical beasts.

Open-world

The open-world is a vast playground for the players to explore. The players can climb on almost anything with the help of the wings and their stamina meter. Fenyx also has a companion, that is a tamed horse, which can be picked up from the wild. Open world exploration will be one of the major aspects of the game, involving solving physics-based puzzles and farming for resources to upgrade the player and their weapons and health.

Promo image source: Immortals Fenyx rising twitter handle