What Is The Diamond Adversary Series In GTA Online? Read Details

Grand theft Auto Online is one of the biggest online multiplayer games out there today. It has a gigantic player base and a plethora of game modes that players can try out and pour countless hours in. GTA Online has also been featured in PS5's launch event and will be a game to have in the bag in any of the next-gen consoles. GTA Online is regularly updated and provides players with fresh new content routinely with GTA weekly updates. The players have been blessed with a ton of content with the 2020 Summer Update. Rockstar has set up a serious cash grab in the casino for the players this week with their Diamond Adversary Series.

Make a killing in the Diamond Adversary Series this week with Double Payouts and a special one-time GTA$250K bonus for being on the winning team.



Plus Double Rewards in Gerald’s Last Play and more: https://t.co/veR5btSgFx pic.twitter.com/1wrQ0S8mhe — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) September 3, 2020

What is the Diamond Adversary Series?

Rockstar announced Diamond Adversary Series on Twitter by posting, "Make a killing in the Diamond Adversary Series this week with Double Payouts and a special one-time GTA$250K bonus for being on the winning team". Adversary modes are a type of game mode or job in GTA online. They are PVP battles assigned by Martin Madrazo, so if you get a call from Martin this week, don't hang up on him. The Diamond Adversary Series has been designed to provide the player with double the amount of money on a number of game modes in the Casino. Players will also receive a special one time bonus of a quarter of a million dollars for being in the winning team.

Rockstar has informed the players through the newswire about The Diamond Adversary series saying, "You don't need to tap the vault to win big at The Diamond this week - the real action is on the casino floor in the Diamond Adversary Series. Competitors will receive Double Payouts for all modes in the series - and a special one-time bonus to players on the winning side of any mode in the series: a quarter million in stone-cold cash, deposited within seven days of winning".

What else is available at the Casino?

Players can try their luck at winning the podium vehicle, Maibatsu Penumbra FF with the Lucky Wheel. Players will receive double rewards for Cash and RP in Gerald's Last Play mission and also Special Cargo delivery missions. Rockstar has also provided players with up to 40% discount on select vehicles.

