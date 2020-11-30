AC Odyssey Guide: Here's How To Find The Cyclops Location In The 2018 Ubisoft Release

A number of people have been talking about the new Assasin’s Creed Valhalla since it was released. They are curious to know about some specific questions related to the game. The players are talking about AC Odyssey cyclops location and are trying to find its location. So to help them out, we have listed down all the information we have about the same. Read more to know about AC Odyssey cyclops location.

Also Read | lAC Odyssey Guide: Learn How To Complete Between The Worlds Quest In AC Odyssey

Also Read | AC Odyssey Guide: Learn How To Find The AC Odyssey Achilles Set

AC Odyssey cyclops location

The players have been asking a lot of questions related to the challenges given in the game. They want to know answers to questions like where is AC Odyssey cyclops location. Well, this is because of the new challenges that have been introduced with the game. But if you still have not figured out, how to find the AC Odyssey cyclops location, don’t worry. We have got you covered without complete AC Odyssey Guide for some of its missions. Read more to know about AC Odyssey cyclops location.

First, the players will need to take up the mission at the Pilgrimage Site which is located in the region of Pilgrim Hill on Kythera Island. The mission is called A God Among Men and you will need to free a man who is believed to be “god” by the people of that village. The players will need to find the “God” aka Empedokles and bring him back to his worshippers.

After getting him out, he will take the player to introduce them to his celestial family. Before that, Empedokles will fetch him a disk. The disk is the key that will open the door to the Cyclops. The key was stolen by the same man who took Empedokles' clothes. They will be found strolling nearby the area. Kill the man who will be guarded securely by the guards. You will get the key that will open that door to the Cyclops.

More about Assassin's Creed

The Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Season Pass contains two epic expansions and a bonus quest.



In addition, Free Seasonal Content will also be available for all players, including events, new game modes, and much more! — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) October 20, 2020

Apart from that, the makers have now released a new version of Assasin’s Creed. AC Valhalla has been released on November 10, 2020. After looking at the fan reactions about the same, it is certain that the makers have lived up to their player’s expectations with this release. The game has been developed by Ubisoft Montreal and published by Ubisoft. Currently, it is available to play on gaming platforms like PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia and Microsoft Windows. This game is set in 873 AD and it takes the players through a fictional story of the Viking invasion of Britain. Some popular gaming sites have given out their ratings for the new AC Valhalla game. Here are some popular AC Valhalla ratings.

IGN: 8/10

Games Radar+: 4.5/5

GameSpot: 8/10

Also Read | AC Odyssey Guide: Learn Where To Find Demigod Helmet In AC Odyssey Here

Also Read | AC Odyssey Guide: How Many Mercenaries Are There In AC Odyssey?