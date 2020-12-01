AC Odyssey Ubisoft Club Rewards: Check Out List Of Rewards Under This Feature

Assassin's Creed Odyssey is an action role-playing video game developed by Ubisoft Quebec and published by Ubisoft. In all of the games under this company, there is a feature known as Ubisoft Club which is Ubisoft's own community and rewards platform. It was previously known as UPlay Win. In Ubisoft Club, players get the chance to go through additional challenges and rewards for all the games they play. Continue reading to know all about Ubisoft Club Rewards.

AC Odyssey Ubisoft Club Rewards

Medjays Crew - 30 Units

The Phoenician - 30 Units

The Babylonian - 30 Units

Mycenean Armor - 20 Units

Mycenaean Steed - 20 Units

Mycenean Axe - 10 Units

Arcane Sword - 10 Units

The Rearranger - 10 Units

Thrakian Bow - 10 Units

Epsilon Blade - Exclusive Reward earned by participating in selected community activities

Mycenaean Dory - Play a Ubisoft demo directly at a gaming event in 2018

Eagle Kopis - Exclusive Reward earned by participating in selected Community Contests

Temporary Drachmae Boost - 10 Units

Temporary XP Boost - 10 Units

Evie - Complete "Master Assassin" challenge

Initiate's Pouch - Complete the "Initiate" challenge

The Assassins (Male) - Complete the "Assassin" Challenge

The Assassins (Female) - Complete the "Assassin" Challenge

AC Odyssey Guide

Chapter 1 Main Storyline Quests: Prologue, So It Begins, Debt Collector, An Eye for an Eye, Fancy Guests, Penelope's Shroud, The Big Break.

Chapter 2 Main Storyline Quests: Learning the Ropes, Equal Employment Opportunity Program, A Journey into War, The Athenian Treasure Trove, Crumble and Burn, One Man Army, The Athenian Leader, The Final Push, The Wolf of Sparta.

Chapter 3 Main Storyline Quests: Onwards to Phokis, The Wolf's Fate, Snake in the Grass, Consulting a Ghost, The Truth Will Out, The Serpent's Lair.

Chapter 4 Main Storyline Quests: Memories Awoken, Welcome to Athens, A Venomous Encounter, Escape from Athens, Ostracized, Perikles's Symposium, Drink Up, Oil and Love.

Chapter 5 Main Storyline Quests: To Find a Girl, To Help a Girl, Port of Lawlessness, Monger Down, First Do No Harm, The Doctor Will See You Now, The Priests of Asklepios, Enough is Enough, Written in Stone, A Heart for a Head, Speak no Evil, Ashes to Ashes, The Island of Misfortune, Abandoned by Gods, And the Streets Run Red, Athens' Last Hope.

Chapter 6 Main Storyline Quests: A Mother's Prayers, Death and Disorder, Quarry Quandary, The Paros Blockade, Unified Front.

Chapter 7 Main Storyline Quests: Home Sweet Home, Bully the Bullies, One Bad Spartan Spoils the Bunch, Delivering a Champion, The Contender, The Long Game, Pankration, To Kill or Not to Kill, White Lies and Blackmail, Gluten Free, Judge, Jury, Executioner, The Conqueror Part 1 (The Last Fight of Aristaios, The Fall of Deianira, The End of Drakon, The Last Hunt of Nesaia), The Conqueror Part 2 (The Battle of Pylos, A Bloody Feast)

Chapter 8 Main Storyline Quests: Doing Time, An Actor's Life For Me, A-Musing Tale, Battle of Amphipolis

Chapter 9 Main Storyline Quests: Where it All Began, Dinner in Sparta

