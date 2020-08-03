ETSY Shipping Label Glitch Solved Or Not? What Is The Glitch? Know Details

Providing users with handmade and vintage items around the world, Etsy is amongst the biggest eCommerce sites in the world. The website is known for offering wonderful items such as jewellery, bags, clothing, home décor, and furniture, toys, art, as well as craft supplies and tools. With so much to offer, the American platform is filled with numerous buyers around the world looking to buy some incredible products. However, since last week ETSY is facing a lot of internal glitches which has been creating a lot of ruckuses. The major problem that the site has been facing is the ETSY shipping label glitch due to which users are scared to use the website.

What is the Etsy shipping label glitch?

The Etsy shipping label glitch has made all the users feel scared to use the shipping labels on the website. A Twitter user wrote: "Warning to Etsy sellers: Etsy is experiencing a glitch where it's overcharging sellers for shipping labels. Postage that's $2.84 is being charged $284 or $8.50 is being charged $850. Some have been charged thousands and being hit with overdraft fees from their banks".

Warning to Etsy sellers: Etsy is experiencing a glitch where it's overcharging sellers for shipping labels. Postage that's $2.84 is being charged $284 or $8.50 is being charged $850. Some have been charged thousands and being hit with overdraft fees from their banks. Be careful! — Magister (@Magister_EN) July 28, 2020

This issue is due to some glitch that is causing the site to miss out a decimal point. During this Etsy shipping label glitch, users think they are paying the bill amount as per the charges but end paying 100 times more. For example, if your bill is $1.20, you might end up paying $120 as the glitch is not allowing the site to read the decimal point in between. This is the reason why ETSY overcharged shipping from users who are making payments using the site.

Is the ETSY shipping glitch solved?

There has been no official announcement by ETSY twitter or any of its other social media handles. However, as per the DownDetector site, the eCommerce website has previously resolved some issues on its site on July 31, 2020. The Downdetector site that automatically detects outages and service disruptions has also revealed that the Etsy had certain outages today but now it has been working fine. Nevertheless, it is still not clear if the Etsy shipping label glitch is solved or not.

Netizens React to ETSY shipping glitch

waking up and not being able to find out if the etsy shipping label glitch is fixed or not.. incredible lmao. even just a “hey we’re aware of the problem, please wait while we fix it” would be nice — colony drop enthusiast (@aflightybroad) July 28, 2020

‼️‼️‼️ETSY SELLERS‼️‼️‼️

DO NOT BUY SHIPPING LABELS THROUGH ETSY RIGHT NOW THERE IS A GLITCH WHERE THEY OVER CHARGE YOU LIKE 100X THE AMOUNT FOR A LABEL‼️‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/nnVlks39qO — Katscales86 (@KatlynCole8) July 28, 2020

I was considering selling on Etsy. Seeing how they're handling the shipping label glitch and overall how horribly they treat their sellers, I think I'll go a different route. — 🌈Sapphire Moon (@13SapphireMoon) July 28, 2020

