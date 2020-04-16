Warzone Wednesday Tournament Bracket, Week 4 Results, And Rewards

Call of Duty Warzone has been a huge success in the battle royale category since releasing a few weeks ago, with millions of fans logging into Call of Duty’s second run at the genre. A number of gaming influencers and some of the biggest names from across the gaming community were also seen flocking to the latest COD Warzone battle royale.

YouTube sensation KEEMSTAR has started a weekly tournament series called Warzone Wednesdays, which features some of the biggest stars of gaming content creation. In last week’s tournament, Ninja, JoshOG and Diegosaurs took home the $20K reward collectively; however, there has been some change in rules this week.

Warzone Wednesdays Week 4 rules

There have been a few changes in this week’s Warzone tournament. 16 teams of duos participated this Wednesday in a single-elimination bracket. Each team had to play two matches to add up the number of kills secured, where the team with the most number of kills earned a victory.

$20K Warzone Wednesdays results

NICKMERCS and FaZeSwagg came out victorious in the fourth week of KEEMSTAR’s Warzone Wednesday tournament. They were able to get 150 kills over Symfuhny and DougisRaw which was secured in the final game of the tournament. The duo of NICKMERCS and FaZeSwagg was also rewarded $20,000 for winning the week four Warzone Wednesdays tournament.

Warzone Wednesdays tournament bracket

After a competitive battle through the open bracket, NICKMERCS and FaZeSwagg were able to top the chart against the worthy adversaries in Symfuhny and DougisRaw before taking on Castro1021 and Crimsix in the semi-finals. Their rivals Symfuhny and DougisRaw had joined them in the finals after beating Vikkstar123 and ItzWarsZ. Here's a complete bracket from the tournament:

Image credits: Challonge

Image credits: NICKMERCS | Twitter