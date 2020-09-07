Is Fortnite.ceo Legit Or Scam: Does It Give You Free V Bucks?

Fortnite is one of the most successful battle royale games right now. Ever since bursting into the gaming scene in 2017, the video game has only grown in popularity, amassing over 350 million registered players to date. One of the biggest reasons behind the game’s success is the constant development and the diversity that it comes with. The game features an extensive amount of skins, weapons and other items to keep the Fortnite community engaged. However, these items can be quite expensive as you are required to spend a certain amount of V-Bucks if you wish to add them to your collection.

Fortnite V-bucks is the battle royale's in-game currency which players can use in order to purchase battle passes, skins, gliders, emotes, and several other loot items in the game. You can only get these V-bucks by regularly playing the game or spending some real cash. It may be tempting to get all of your favourite items, however, it may not be ideal for every user to spend a lot of money. Due to this issue, several fans resort to alternative sources that promise free Fortnite goodies which can be used to make free purchases. To take advantage of this, a number of websites have emerged online claiming to offer free v bucks and Fortnite skins that you may otherwise have to buy from the in-game store.

What is Fortnite.ceo?

Fortnite.ceo is a website that claims to offer free Fortnite V bucks and items to fans. Once you land on the homepage, you will see a number of items that the website claims to offer free of cost. It simply encourages you to select a platform and input your username for authentication. After entering the details, you will be prompted to verify your account to confirm eligibility and start earning the rewards.

Is Fortnite.ceo legit or scam?

There are not many details available about the website, however, it is safe to say that the claim process doesn't work as the website claims. It also successfully verifies an invalid username and proceeds to generate free Fortnite v bucks and skins for that account. While this is one of the points that raises suspicion about its authenticity, the website also asks the user to take up endless surveys from other untrusted websites.

Fortnite fans should note that Epic Games encourages its users to use the official in-game store to purchase or unlock new items in the game. Therefore, it is advised that you rely on the official Fortnite Item store to purchase your favourite items, rather than waste your time on the Fortnite.ceo scam.

Image credits: Epic Games