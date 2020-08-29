Heart Shaped Island In Fortnite Season 4: Completing The First Groot Awakening Challenge

Epic Games has finally released the much-anticipated Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4 which brings a bevy of Marvel heroes and villains that will appear throughout the season. And just like any other season, Chapter 2, Season 4 has introduced fans to a slew of challenges that can be completed over the course of the season, allowing them to level up the new Battle Pass. The game also has a series of challenges that can be completed to unlock certain superhero skins in the battle royale.

There is also one challenge that tasks players with planting a seed on a heart-shaped island. The challenge is pretty straightforward and can be easily completed. The task is part of the Groot Awakening challenges which includes emoting as Groot at a friendship monument and rescuing a Baby Groot. However, for the first challenge, you will need to plant a seed on the heart-shaped island wearing his skin. So, let us check out how you can complete the challenge.

Where is the Groot Heart-shaped island in Fortnite?

Similar to other character-based challenges, the Groot Awakening Challenges also requires players to wear the Groot outfit before they go on to complete the challenge. Once you have done that, you will need to fly to a small island which is towards the west. After reaching the location, you will see an island which is shaped like a heart. The place is close to Holly Hedges and Sweaty Sands. Here is the exact location on the map where you are supposed to land.

Image credits: BigLouis | YouTube

After landing on the island, get to the centre of the land, and plant the seed. This will complete the challenge.

The latest set of Groot Awakening challenge is available across all major platforms including the Xbox One, PS4, Microsoft Windows, Android, and Nintendo Switch. However, you will need to buy the Fortnite Season 4 battle pass to be able to complete these challenges and unlock the reward. Epic Game is offering players two different Battle Passes with this season. The first Battle Pass is the standard version which is available for 950 V-Bucks, whereas a new second version of the pass is available for 2,800 V-Bucks which comes with the first 25 tiers of the Battle Pass unlocked.

Image credits: BigLouis | YouTube