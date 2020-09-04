Fortnite Week 2 Challenges: Know All About The Steel Bridges Location

Fortnite has collected Marvel's greatest superheroes for their new update and that has created a huge buzz in the gaming community. The Marvel-themed update has been treating fans with excellent quality content. Fortnite weekly challenges are always something to look forward to as they are quite fun to complete and rewards the player with a huge lot of XP. Read on to know where are the steel bridges:

Riding a boat under the steel bridges

Fortnite Week 2 Challenges are quite easy to solve. For the first time, Fortnite is going easy on its players. One of these challenges involves the player riding a boat under 3 different steel bridges. This challenge has been featured previously too when Fortnite introduced coloured steel bridges. There are 5 steel bridges in total on the map, but the player only has to go under 3 different bridges in order to complete the weekly challenges.

Where are the steel bridges?

The players can find 5 coloured steel bridges on the map, Red Bridge, Blue Bridge, Purple Bridge, Green Bridge, and Yellow Bridge. The player needs to sail under any 3 of the 5 bridges with a boat in order to complete the weekly challenge. The player would need to be in a boat for this challenge. The locations for all the bridges have been mentioned below.

Red steel bridge lies between Doom's Domain and Salty Springs.

Blue steel bridge is situated towards the east of Doom's Domain.

Purple steel bridge is placed in the forest between Weeping Woods and Slurpy Swamp.

Green steel bridge can be found in the southeast of Frenzy Farm.

Yellow Steel bridge will be visible high up in the mountain region, east of Misty Meadows.

Fortnite Week 2 challenges

Fortnite Weekly Challenges are quite interesting and enjoyable to complete. A player can grab up to 25,000 XP on each weekly challenge they complete and if they group up, they can earn a massive 50,000 XP reward. Weekly challenges are exclusive for battle pass holders. These weekly challenges help the player to level up fast in the battle pass and unlock a lot of skins quickly. Completing Fortnite Week 2 challenges rewards the player with an in-game Wolverine skin. Check out some more Fortnite Week 2 Challenges:

Find Chests at Salty Springs

Eliminations at The Authority

Reach Sentinel heads and dance on the top of Sentinel Graveyard

Destroy boats at Craggy Cliffs

Bounce on dog toys located at the Ant Manor

Search S.H.I.E.L.D. Chests inside Quinjets

Take Damage from Opponents at Catty Corner

Promo image source: CrazyScandinavian twitter handle