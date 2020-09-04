Fortnite Week 2 Challenges: Know All About The Sentinel Graveyard Challenge

Fortnite Season 2 Chapter 4 has created a huge buzz in the gaming community. The Marvel-themed 'Nexus War' update has become very popular among fans. Fortnite weekly challenges are known to be quite exciting and dynamic and reward the player with a huge number of XP. With all that said now, read on to know where is the sentinel graveyard:

Fortnite Week 2 challenges: Sentinel Graveyard Challenge

Fortnite has launched a simple set of challenges for Fortnite week 2. One of these challenges needs the player to head over to another new POI added by Fortnite on the map. The players need to go to the Sentinel Graveyard and dance on top of the three fallen sentinel's heads.

How to solve the Sentinel Graveyard challenge?

The player needs to go up in the hills between Misty Meadows, Lazy Lake, The Authority, and Weeping Woods. Players can identify this spot in the minimap as this area filled with massive, purple scattered robot body parts. Upon reaching, the player will able to view 4 sentinel heads. They can choose which 3 heads they want to go and dance on. The players should be cautious as most players must be trying to complete this challenge and that leads to opportunities for getting ambushed. After dancing on the third sentinel head, the player will be notified of completing the weekly challenge.

Most Recognizable Map Changes:



Doom's Domain over pleasant, Sentinel Graveyard E5, Helicarrier will probably be a moving POI, Agency walls lowered, Risky is cleaned up, the Fortilla is decimated, no more Deadpool Yacht, small island is back, and something going on at the bottom. pic.twitter.com/XjBycc6feD — Squatingdog (@thesquatingdog) August 27, 2020

Fortnite Week 2 Challenges

Fortnite Weekly Challenges are quite interesting and enjoyable to complete. A player can grab up to 25,000 XP on each weekly challenge they complete and if they group up, they can earn a massive 50,000 XP reward. Weekly challenges are exclusive for battle pass holders. These weekly challenges help the player to level up fast in the battle pass and unlock a lot of skins quickly. Completing Fortnite Week 2 challenges rewards the player with an in-game Wolverine skin. Other Fortnite Week 2 Challenges are as follows:

Find Chests at Salty Springs

Eliminations at The Authority

Destroy boats at Craggy Cliffs

Bounce on dog toys located at the Ant Manor

Ride a Motorboat under steel bridges. The bridges should not be of the same colour.

Search S.H.I.E.L.D. Chests inside Quinjets

Take Damage from Opponents at Catty Corner

Promo image source: Fortnite twitter handle