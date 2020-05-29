What Is Faction Locked Chest In Fortnite And Where Are They Located?

Epic Games has rolled out a new Fortnite v12.61 update and introduced a set of new challenges for the fans. The challenges need to be completed before the Doomsday event occurs and we transition into Season 3 of Chapter 2. This means that it’s your last chance to earn the XP rewards from these challenges.

Also Read | Division 2 Patch Notes Fix Issues With Earning Progress On Key Challenges

What is a Faction Locked Chest in Fortnite?

There are a number of challenges available with the update. One of the trickier challenges tasks players with opening a faction locked chest at three different spy bases on the map. You simply need to visit these locations that contain Faction locked chests inside of them. So, for players who are having trouble tracking down these Spy bases in Fortnite, here's how you can locate them to complete the challenge.

Also Read | What Is The Rarest Skin In Fortnite And How Rare Is The Recon Expert?

Where are the Locked Chests in Fortnite?

Much like the Shadow Safe Houses, Spy Bases have been in the game since the beginning of this season. However, unlike safe houses, these spy bases are named locations, which actually makes it easier for players to track down. You can find locked chests at the following Spy Bases scattered around the map in Fortnite:

The Yacht

The Agency

The Rig

The Grotto

The Shark

Image credits: HITC

Also Read | Why Did Fortnite Bring Back Recon Expert And How Long Will It Be In Item Shop?

While there are a total of five spy base locations, you simply need to unlock the faction locked chest at three of these Spy Bases. It means that you don’t need to travel to all five locations.

Faction Locked Chests - How to complete the challenge?

Every spy base contains a handful of faction locked chests. So, to complete the challenge, you can visit any of the three bases marked on the map above. However, you will need a Henchman disguise to be able to open these chests as they won't open normally. So, you need to enter a phone booth and disguise yourself. Once you've done that, you can easily unlock the chests. Luckily, all the spy bases are located close to the phone booths. So, it will be much easier to unlock the chests once you reach the location. Completing the challenge will also reward you with a special Steel Shadow pickaxe.

You only have a few days left to complete the ongoing challenges as we are soon approaching the end of this season. The upcoming season is set to kick off on June 11, 2020.

Also Read | How To Get Aimbot On Fortnite For PS4 And Other Gaming Consoles?

Image credits: Fortnite