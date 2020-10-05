Is Minecraft Steve In Super Smash Bros? Know All Details Here

Minecraft and Super Smash Bros are two really big franchises. Minecraft has made its name all over the world and is available on a number of platforms. Super Smash Bros has been a very successful long-standing franchise with a lot of feature games. Super Smash Bros is extremely popular due to the extensive roster it offers the players. This roster comprises of iconic Nintendo characters and other popular characters from different franchises. Nintendo just announced that characters from Minecraft will be making their way onto Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on Nintendo Switch. This has the fans wondering -- Is Minecraft Steve in Super Smash Bros?

Is Minecraft Steve in Super Smash Bros.?

Nintendo officially announced that Steve and Alex from Minecraft are going to be the latest character additions to the roster of the game. Masahiro Sakurai, one of the directors of Super Smash Bros. revealed the new characters on the Nintendo youtube channel with some fancy platform building moves. The update basically provides six Minecraft characters for the players as there are 3 different skins for Steve and 3 different skins for Alex to equip. Steve is the second character added to Super Smash Bros. FP2 and overall Steve is the seventh downloadable character added to the game.

Minecraft Steve release date

Characters from Minecraft, Steve, and Alex will be coming on the Super Smash Bros. Franchise on October 13th, 2020. Zombie and Enderman skins will be available to play on the same date as well. These will arrive with a brand new stage and 7 new music tracks from Minecraft. Players will be able to harvest building materials from walls and surfaces of the level. They will also have tools to craft upgrades on the spot. The type of materials that will be available for harvesting depends on the stage the player is playing on.

Minecraft Caves and Cliffs

The Minecraft Caves and Cliffs update is set to be the biggest update for the franchise. It has been requested for a long time and developers have put in a lot of time on getting this right. The new update adds all-new subterranean biomes, novel mobs, and copper ore, which oxidizes realistically once placed in the world. The updates add a new archaeology system to the game. It provides the player with new types of caves such as the dripstone cave and lush cave. The new archaeology system helps the history and the storytelling of the game.

Promo image source: Minecraft Twitter handle