What Is Mending Enchantment In Minecraft And How Is It Used To Restore Items?

Minecraft is one of the most successful video games that has only grown in popularity over the years. The sandbox title features a horde of exciting content and a variety of game modes that can be enjoyed across all major platforms. The game allows users to construct huge bases and also travel endlessly in the virtual world, extract and gather raw materials, create your own tools and a bunch of useful items.

Minecraft also allows users to craft a variety of useful items, however, every item has a certain level of durability. To overcome the durability issue, the game offers a range of enchantments that allows players to repair these items and also survive against mobs and other players. One of the most valuable enchantments in the game is Mending. So, let us take a look at what is Mending in Minecraft and how it works.

Also Read | How To Mute Players In Minecraft Without Using Any Add-on Or Mods?

What is Mending?

Mending is one of the most powerful enchantments in Minecraft that essentially allows players to restore the durability of certain items and make them stronger with the help of EXP (Experience) orbs. A Mending Enchantment can be used on a variety of items such as tools, weapons, books, and more. Interestingly, it can also be applied to diamonds.

Also Read | Minecraft Skins: List Of The Most Popular Mods Every Minecraft Fan Should Check Out

Where to find the Mending Enchantment?

Mending is one of the best enchantments in Minecraft, however, it is very rare to find. You will need to be lucky enough to come across this enchantment. However, if you still wish to try your luck, you can try searching them in chests at places likes temples, villages, dungeons and a few other locations where you find loots and raids. Alternatively, you can also look for merchants who are willing to sell them for a price. In certain cases, players can also find this enchantment through fishing, although it’s very rare.

Also Read | How To Update Minecraft? Steps To Update Minecraft On Different Gaming Consoles

To restore items using the mending enchantment, you will first need to get the item and place it in the first box of Anvil. Next, you need to place the Enchanted Book in the second box and tap the plus symbol. The Enchanted books are items that are used on Anvil for enchantments.

Also Read | How To Reset The Nether In Minecraft? What Is Nether Update And It's New Features?

Image credits: Minecraft Gamepedia