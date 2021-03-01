Is Outbreak Permanent In Cold War? Know All Details Here

Quick links:
Cold War Outbreak mode is a brand-new squad-based Zombies experience that is set in a very big environment and is spread throughout the Ural Mountains. The players will be able to squad up, explore huge locations, unlock new weapons and items and most importantly, mow down hordes of Zombies. In the mode, players will see themselves competing against dangerous experiments for surviving and progressing through the next stages.
Also read | Fortnite To Collaborate With DC Comics To Bring In A New Batman Skin
Also read | What Does Trial Mean In Cold War Multiplayer? Details About Cold War Free Access Week
The latest mode in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War - Outbreak is not going to be a limited-time mode, and will be available to the players in Cold War as a permanent addition in Season 2. The only thing limited about this is the challenge/event. The Call of Duty Twitter account charlieINTEL mentioned that the Outbreak Mode is here to stay and will be available in Cold War permanently after S2 launches. Now as for the Outbreak event, it will run until March 11, so a total of two weeks are there to complete the challenges in this event.
To clarify: Outbreak is *not* a limited time mode, it’s available in Cold War permanently after S2 launches tonight. The challenge/event is only limited time.— Call of Duty News (@charlieINTEL) February 24, 2021
Also read | Genshin Impact Treats Fans With Hu Tao Trailer, "Scared Yet?"
Also read | Harley Quinn Skin To Be Released In Fortnite With The DC Comics Collaboration