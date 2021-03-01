Is Outbreak Permanent In Cold War? Know All Details Here

Cold War Outbreak mode is a brand-new squad-based Zombies experience that is set in a very big environment and is spread throughout the Ural Mountains. The players will be able to squad up, explore huge locations, unlock new weapons and items and most importantly, mow down hordes of Zombies. In the mode, players will see themselves competing against dangerous experiments for surviving and progressing through the next stages.

Is Outbreak Permanent in Cold War?

The latest mode in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War - Outbreak is not going to be a limited-time mode, and will be available to the players in Cold War as a permanent addition in Season 2. The only thing limited about this is the challenge/event. The Call of Duty Twitter account charlieINTEL mentioned that the Outbreak Mode is here to stay and will be available in Cold War permanently after S2 launches. Now as for the Outbreak event, it will run until March 11, so a total of two weeks are there to complete the challenges in this event.

To clarify: Outbreak is *not* a limited time mode, it’s available in Cold War permanently after S2 launches tonight. The challenge/event is only limited time. — Call of Duty News (@charlieINTEL) February 24, 2021

Cold War Update

Playlist Update Adding: Plunder – Blood Money Trios Rebirth Island – Resurgence Extreme Removing: Plunder – Blood Money Quads Rebirth Island – Mini Royale Trios, Resurgence Quads

Gameplay Loot that spawns across Verdansk has been updated... and now includes two brand new weapons: the FARA 83 Assault Rifle and the LC10 SMG Players that are continually in the gas will suffer more damage over time Previously unlocked Seasonal Challenges will be completable after the season ends and during future seasons Warzone Intel Missions have been removed Balanced the XP gain of KingSlayer and other unique modes to match the XP of core BR Call of Duty season 2 events have been revealed as part of the latest patch notes

Events Outbreak Free Trial (Feb 25 – Mar 4) Celebrate the launch of Season Two with free access to a brand-new Zombies experience known as Outbreak, action-packed Multiplayer maps (including the new map Apocalypse), and more in Black Ops Cold War from February 25 to March 4. Onslaught is also available to PlayStation owners during this access period as well. Outbreak Challenge Event (Feb 25 – Mar 11) Earn Charms, Stickers, Emblems, Calling Cards, and Weapon Blueprints by completing challenges in Warzone and in Black Ops Cold War's Outbreak mode. This event can be viewed within the main Warzone, Black Ops Cold War Multiplayer, and Zombies menus. Zombies Experience Intel: Outbreak Overview Zombies Meta Update



