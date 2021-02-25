How To Play 'Cold War Outbreak' Early? When Does Season 2 Of The Game Come Out?

The Cold War Season 2 is going to be rolled out soon and its tagline says "The End Begins." So, players can expect to get horror and a zombie-themed season for Warzone and Black Ops: Cold War. The Black Ops - Cold War: Warzone Season 2 release date is scheduled for today, February 25. Those on consoles have the option for Cold War Season 2 Pre-download before the Season 2 releases on the 25. However, many players are wondering about "how to play Cold War Outbreak early?" If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

How to play Cold War Outbreak early?

To play the new Cold War Outbreak season, players will have to download the update first. Once done, then go offline and start the game. Now, all you need to do is pick Zombies Mode. Players can then pick the offline custom games option and select either Alpine, Ruka, or Golova. As per a report by EuroGamer, this exploits only works on PS5 meaning that PC players might not be able to use it due to the battle.net log in requirements.

When does Cold War Outbreak come out?

The Black Ops - Cold War: Warzone Season 2 release date is scheduled for the 25th of February on Thursday. Below mentioned are the times when the season will go live:

UK: 7am (GMT / UK)

Europe: 8 am (CST / West Europe)

East Coast US: 2 am (EST / East Coast US)

West Coast US: 11 pm on February 24th (PST / West Coast US)

Currently, the Standard Edition of the game costs $59.99, meanwhile, the Cross-gen bundle is $89.99. Apart from this, the cold war download size is going to be somewhere around 95GB and 133GB for PS4 and PS5 respectively. 93GB and 136GB is the total size of the cold war for Xbox One and Xbox Series X users respectively. The game is available for all the major gaming platforms such as Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X and S.

