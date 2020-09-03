Is PUBG Mobile Lite Banned In India? Know All About The Battle Royale Game & Its Origins

The government on September 2 banned another 118 Chinese mobile applications that are engaged in activities that are "prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order". PUBG mobile lite is one among them. It is a lighter format of PUBG mobile. PUBG lite was created after the overwhelming growth of PUBG mobile so that the app is compatible with devices that have less RAM; it also features a smaller map with only 60 players to provide the same experience as PUBG mobile and faster gameplay.

PUBG mobile lite banned in India

PUBG mobile lite is among latest list of banned apps in India. A new order for the ban of 118 more applications in India was issued by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. This increases the total number of banned Chinese applications to 224, following the first 58 applications banned on 29th June 2020.

Why is PUBG mobile lite banned in India?

PUBG lite is amongst 118 more applications banned by India. According to the Union Government these applications were 'active in activities that are prejudicial to sovereignty, integrity, and security of the state'. A huge number of complaints were filed in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology about the abuse of these applications for stealing and secretly and transferring users' data in an uncertified way to servers based outside of the country.

The mining, compiling and profiling of data by hostile elements has been recorded with huge apprehension towards national security. The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre, MHA has sent in an urgent request to block these malevolent applications. These applications have been banned on both mobile and non-mobile internet-enabled devices. The Centre assured that the ban will safeguard the interests of crores of Indian mobile and internet users.

Origins of PUBG lite

PUBG lite is developed by Lightspeed and Quantum. Lightspeed and Quantum is an international division created by Tencent Games. Tencent Games is a game development company of Chinese origins and is responsible for distributing games like PUBG mobile, Call of Duty: Mobile, League of Legends, Crossfire, and more. PUBG mobile is partly Chinese and partly Korean. Blue Hole is the South Korean company that created and manages the game while Tencent, the Chinese counterpart is responsible for marketing and distributing the game.

Image source: PUBG mobile lite twitter handle