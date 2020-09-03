Is PUBG PC Banned In India? Here's How You Can Download PUBG PC

PUBG mobile and PUBG mobile lite have been banned in India. There was a huge development, where the Central government of India banned 118 more applications due to the extended standoff with China at the LAC (Line of Actual Control). However, gamers can still play PUBG on PC and on gaming consoles as only the mobile applications have been banned in India.

Why is PUBG PC not banned?

PUBG mobile and PUBG PC appear to be the same but are actually two different entities. The major difference between the two is that PUBG mobile is distributed and marketed by Tencent Games, a company of Chinese origins, and whose servers are also situated in China. PUBG Corp, the Korean Publisher is responsible for running PUBG on PC. The Government of India has banned the use of mobile applications by PUBG namely PUBG mobile and PUBG mobile lite and not PUBG as a whole entity.

How to Download PUBG on PC?

As mobile applications have been banned the players will be running towards different devices to play their favourite game and receive their daily fix. Check this easy step-by-step guide on how to download PUBG on PC:

Download and Install Steam through the web browser

Create an account on Steam

Purchase PUBG for INR 999

Download and Install it and its ready to play

What are the requirements to run PUBG on PC?

A list of requirements to run PUBG on PC has been provided by developer PUBG Corp. Please note that these requirements have been tinkered with as the specifications have advanced slightly. Here is the recommended specification list required to run PUBG on PC:

OS: 64-bit Windows 7, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

CPU: Intel i5-6600K / AMD Ryzend 5 1600

Memory: 16 GB RAM

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 3GB / AMD Radeon RX 580 4GB

Direct: 11.0

Network: Broadband Internet Connection

Storage: 30 GB available space

If a player doesn’t meet these requirements then they can opt to play PUBG lite on PC which is designed to run on lower-end devices. It features a smaller map with only 60 players, but provides faster gameplay.

Why was PUBG mobile banned in India?

PUBG is amongst 118 more applications banned by India. According to the Union Government, these applications were 'active in activities that are prejudicial to the sovereignty, integrity and security of the state'. A huge number of complaints were filed to the Information Technology about the abuse of these applications for stealing and secretly and transferring user's data in an uncertified way to servers based outside of the country.

The mining, compiling and profiling of data by hostile elements has been recorded with huge apprehension towards national security. The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre, MHA has sent in an urgent request to block these malevolent applications. These applications have been banned on both mobile and non-mobile internet-enabled devices. The Centre provided confidence that the ban will safeguard the interests of crores of Indian mobile and internet users.

Promo image source: PUBG twitter handle