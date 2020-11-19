Is Spiderman Miles Morales On PS4? Compatibility Of The New Spidey Game Explained

SpiderMan Miles Morales is the latest game introduced by Insomniac Games which was released as a launch title for the next-gen PS5 consoles. Since the game was a launch title for the PS5, fans were speculating whether the game will come to their current PS4 consoles which raised questions like 'Is Spiderman Miles Morales on PS4'? Check out whether players can bring home the new web-swinging hero to play on their PS4 console -

Is Spiderman Miles Morales on PS4?

To cut the chase down, YES, the new Spiderman Miles Morales game has made its way to the PS4. Since PS5 is an exclusively new console, it will be long before current PS4 users will upgrade their consoles. It is even possible that some not upgrade the console for months before the introductory price of the PS5 come down. Thus, many next-gen games for the PS5 will be making its way to the PS4, at least for a substantial amount of time when the transitional shift from PS4 to PS5 takes place in the mainstream.

However, fans need to know that the ultimate edition of the Spiderman Miles Morales game is exclusive to the PS5. The official website of Insomniac game i.e the developer behind the game has listed down the ultimate edition to be an 'unmissable bundle'. The official description of the Ultimate Edition for SpiderMan Miles Morales PS5 has been given below -

Discover the complete web-slinging story with the Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition. This unmissable bundle includes Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered – the complete award-winning game, including all three DLC chapters in the Marvel’s Spider-Man: The City That Never Sleeps adventure – remastered and enhanced for PS5™. Ultimate Edition includes: Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered

The original Spiderman PS4 game has been remastered for the PS5. The original face of Peter Parker was altered in order to make him younger. While the decision was not entirely welcomed by fans, players won't be able to play the remastered edition of the game on their older PS4 consoles. Spiderman Miles Morales, however, is available for the PS4 console.

