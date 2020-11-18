Spiderman Miles Morales All Suits: Learn How To Unlock All Suits In Game

Insomniac is out with its latest game Spiderman Miles Morales. This game has been heavily anticipated since its announcement on the PS5 game showcase. Spiderman Miles Morales is not the direct sequel to the Spiderman franchise; Spiderman 2 is still in the works. This game is a take on the journey of Miles Morales as Spiderman. The previous game was famous for its awesome collection of spider suits and the latest game is bound to have a great collection as well. Players have been asking Spiderman Miles Morales All Suits.

Spiderman Miles Morales all suits

Spiderman Miles Morales has a plethora of suits that can be unlocked during the course of the game. Each suit also comes with a special ability for itself that players can use during combat situations. Here are Spiderman Miles Morales All Suits and how to unlock them:

Sportswear Suit

The player starts the game with this suit

Great Responsibility Suit

This suit is unlocked after completing the opening mission

Homemade Suit

Level Required: 5

Activity tokens needed: 8

Tech parts Needed: 1

Suit mod Power Pitcher: Increases damage of thrown objects

T.R.A.C.K. Suit

Level Required: 6

Activity tokens needed: 10

Tech parts needed: 1

Visor mod Untrackable: decreases damage from ranged attacks by 25%

Animated Suit

Level Required: 7

Activity tokens needed: 20

Tech parts needed: 4

Mod Stronger webs: enemies take longer to break out of webs

Brooklyn Visions Academy Suit

Level required: 8

Activity tokens needed: 12

Tech parts needed: 1

Visor Mod Trick Master: Gain bonus Venom power for performing Air tricks

Crimson Cowl Suit

Level Required: 9

Activity tokens needed: 14

Tech parts needed: 2

Visor mod Ghost Strike: Enemies can no longer hear web-strike takedowns while Camouflaged

S.T.R.I.K.E. Suit

Level Required: 10

Activity tokens needed: 16

Tech parts needed: 2

Visor mod Venom Overclock: Venom power generation increases as health drops

The End Suit

Level Required: 11

Activity tokens needed: 16

Tech parts needed: 2

Suit Mod Steady Focus: Slows the rate that camouflage drains when not moving

Miles Morales 2099 Suit

Level Required: 12

Activity tokens needed: 14

Tech parts needed: 3

Suit mod Venom Suppression Resistance: reduces the length of Roxxon Venom Suppression. Active camouflage to instantly remove Roxxon bolas

Into the Spider-Verse suit

Level Required: 13

Activity tokens needed: 18

Tech parts needed: 4

Suit mod Vibe the Verse: Use this mod to leap into the Spider-Verse and cause the attached suit to mimic the aesthetic of a different Earth.

Classic Suit

Unlocked by completing the Time to Rally mission

Suit Mod Zap Slap: creates a concussive force when Underground weapons are shattered

Uptown Pride Suit

Complete all FNSM app activities to unlock this suit

Winter Suit

Complete the "We've got a Lead" side mission to unlock this suit.

Miles Morales 2020 Suit

Complete all Spider-Training Challenges and the Final Test side mission to unlock and equip this suit.

Programmable Matter Suit

Once the player clears all six enemy bases they'll get a new mission that will take them to a location where they can pick up and craft the Programmable Matter suit.

Purple Reign Suit

Find all Uncle Aaron's samples in New York, to unlock a new mission that will take the player to the location where they can pick up this suit.

Vision mod Reclaimer: Replenishes 1 gadget ammo when performing a melee stealth takedown on an enemy

Bodega Cat Suit

Finish the campaign and the player will unlock the "Cat's Pyjamas" side mission which will give them the suit.

Spider-Training Suit

Can only be unlocked in New Game+

Activity tokens needed 20

Tech parts needed 1

Suit Mod Power Transfer: Turn off camouflage early to transfer a portion of the unused Camouflage energy to Venom Power

