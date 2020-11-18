Last Updated:

SpiderMan Miles Morales Hidden Tophies: Major Achievements And How To Unlock Them

SpiderMan Miles Morales Hidden Trophies: Read below to know some of the major hidden trophies in the latest PS5 game and where to find them -

Written By
Amir Khollam
SpiderMan Miles Morales game recently launched for the latest next-gen PS5 along with the previous-gen PS4 consoles. The game has quickly become a talking point for longtime Spidey fans who are experiencing Miles going on his individual adventures and becoming the web-swinging hero for Harlem cannot stop singing praise for the game.

While the game itself is built upon the mechanics of the previous SpiderMan game, it has a smaller campaign time of around 6-7 hours. This leaves fans back time to explore the game and find all the hidden content which has been implemented in the game. Below is a list of all the Miles Morales Hidden Trophies and how to unlock them - 

Miles Morales hidden trophies 

  1. Be Yourself - Collect all Trophies in the game

  2. Just the Beginning -Unlock all Skills in the game 

  3. A New Home -100% complete all the districts

  4. Urban Explorers - Collect all Time Capsules

  5. Memory Lane - Collect all Postcards

  6. Salvager - Open all Underground Caches

  7. Under Their Noses - Shut down all Roxxon Labs

  8. Underground Undone - Shut down all Underground Hideouts

  9. Ready for Anything - Purchase all suits

  10. Come at the King - Unravel a criminal conspiracy in Harlem

  11. Never Saw It Coming - Complete an Enemy Base without being detected

  12. 100x Combo!!! - Perform a 100x Combo

  13. Launch, Swing and Dive - Get Spectacular or better in a Spider-Training Traversal Challenge

  14. Punching Pixels - Get Spectacular or better in a Spider-Training Combat Challenge

  15. Dodging Light - Get Spectacular or better in a Spider-Training Stealth Challenge

  16. Spider-Training: Complete - Complete every Spider-Training Challenge once

  17. Pete's First Villain - Complete the Final Test

  18. Kitbash - Craft 10 Upgrades

  19. Rhino Rodeo - Ride Rhino through the mall

  20. Deep Cuts - Collect all Sound Samples and recreate the Davis Brothers Mix

  21. True Deception - Complete the vault sequence in Underground Undercover

  22. Competitive Spirit - Beat Phin at the rocket launch mini game

  23. Best Fries in Town - Pay your respects to a legend in the Upper West Side (Stan Lee) 

  24. JJJ Would Be Proud - Apply a sticker and customize lighting while in Photo Mode

  25. Trapped - Defeat 50 enemies with Remote Mine gadget

First Published:
