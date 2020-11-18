SpiderMan Miles Morales Hidden Tophies: Major Achievements And How To Unlock Them

SpiderMan Miles Morales game recently launched for the latest next-gen PS5 along with the previous-gen PS4 consoles. The game has quickly become a talking point for longtime Spidey fans who are experiencing Miles going on his individual adventures and becoming the web-swinging hero for Harlem cannot stop singing praise for the game.

While the game itself is built upon the mechanics of the previous SpiderMan game, it has a smaller campaign time of around 6-7 hours. This leaves fans back time to explore the game and find all the hidden content which has been implemented in the game. Below is a list of all the Miles Morales Hidden Trophies and how to unlock them -

Miles Morales hidden trophies

Be Yourself - Collect all Trophies in the game Just the Beginning -Unlock all Skills in the game A New Home -100% complete all the districts Urban Explorers - Collect all Time Capsules Memory Lane - Collect all Postcards Salvager - Open all Underground Caches Under Their Noses - Shut down all Roxxon Labs Underground Undone - Shut down all Underground Hideouts Ready for Anything - Purchase all suits Come at the King - Unravel a criminal conspiracy in Harlem Never Saw It Coming - Complete an Enemy Base without being detected 100x Combo!!! - Perform a 100x Combo Launch, Swing and Dive - Get Spectacular or better in a Spider-Training Traversal Challenge Punching Pixels - Get Spectacular or better in a Spider-Training Combat Challenge Dodging Light - Get Spectacular or better in a Spider-Training Stealth Challenge Spider-Training: Complete - Complete every Spider-Training Challenge once Pete's First Villain - Complete the Final Test Kitbash - Craft 10 Upgrades Rhino Rodeo - Ride Rhino through the mall Deep Cuts - Collect all Sound Samples and recreate the Davis Brothers Mix True Deception - Complete the vault sequence in Underground Undercover Competitive Spirit - Beat Phin at the rocket launch mini game Best Fries in Town - Pay your respects to a legend in the Upper West Side (Stan Lee) JJJ Would Be Proud - Apply a sticker and customize lighting while in Photo Mode Trapped - Defeat 50 enemies with Remote Mine gadget

That new Spider-Man sure has a lot of suits. See what he keeps in his wardrobe in this new Daily Bugle Now article. #MilesMoralesPS5 #BeGreater #BeYourself pic.twitter.com/j0fOOSLbQK — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) November 17, 2020

