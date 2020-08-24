Is The GTA Money Glitch Patched? Here Are Details You Need To Know

The popular money packed glitch in GTA that fetched the player around 2 million dollars in one shot has finally been patched. GTA money glitch provides ways to bank some cash and several players of GTA online have been exploiting these loopholes. Rockstar has been working towards patching these bugs as soon as possible.

What was the GTA money glitch?

The GTA money glitch was discovered by the gaming community right after GTA online's Los Santos Summer Special update rolled in. To successfully perform the GTA money glitch the player needs to own the most expensive CEO office and then buy 6 property places and fill all of their property slots; one of these slots should be a garage.

After acquiring these assets the player can then buy a cheap property and overwrite the garage causing the glitch and helping the player earn a striking 2 million dollars in almost no time.

Also read : GTA 5 New Update: Release Date And What To Expect From The New Update

Also read: How To Earn GTA $100,000 In Just 60 Seconds? Easy Ways To Earn Money In GTA

Is the GTA money glitch patched?

The answer to the question, 'Is the GTA money glitch patched?' is yes. Rockstar was quick to get to the scene and patch the exploit that was causing the glitch, although a lot of players still did manage to cash out substantial amounts before rockstar could take action.

Normally, if a player would use mods in GTA online to increase their money, they would be issued an account ban by rockstar. In the situation wherein a GTA money glitch is being used to unfairly obtain money, rockstar issues a wipe of the amount obtained through the glitch from the player's bank, although no official statement of the wipe has been released.

Source: Reddit

How to make money in GTA online?

Here are some other ways to make money in GTA online:

1. Heists

Requirements:

High-end apartment (minimum 200k $)

4 players (including you)

If a set of friends is available, then this is one of the most profitable ways to earn some cash. The player could end up potentially earning around 400k$ per hour.

2. VIP jobs

Requirements:

Organisation member (VIP/CEO)

If the player is playing alone, then this is one of the ways that could help to earn around 150k$ per hour just by performing the various VIP/CEO missions provided by the SecuroServ app.

3. Premium Races

Requirements:

Fast vehicle and racing ability

Premium races are fun ways to explore and test the driving/riding/flying or sailing abilities and earn some cash along the way too. With this method, one can rake up to 80k$ per race

Also read: Best Casino Game To Make Chips In GTA 5 Online: Easy Games To Earn Fast Money

Also read: How To Register As CEO In GTA 5? Easy Step-by-step Process

Promo Image Source: A Still from GTA online