How To Register As CEO In GTA 5? Easy Step-by-step Process

Rockstar Games have been one of the most famous game publishers since the release of their franchise, Grand Theft Auto. Their latest game is GTA 5 that has been one of the most played games all over the globe. The game gives the players an option to play in two different gaming modes- story mode and online mode.

But a huge number of players have been asking a lot of questions about the game. Players have been trying to figure out questions like, “How to register as a ceo in gta 5”. There is a proper instructional tab in the game that pops up while buying an executive office in GTA 5 online. But still if one cannot figure out “how to register as a ceo in gta 5”, they can check out the step-by--step guide to register as CEO in GTA 5. Here are steps that show how to register as a CEO in GTA 5.

How to register as a CEO in GTA 5

A player can become a CEO in GTA Online after they have purchased an Executive Office. These offices can be purchased from the Dynasty 8 Executive website on the player’s in-game phone. They will need a minimum of GTA $1,000,000 to purchase an office. Here are some of the offices that can be used to become a CEO in GTA 5 :

Maze Bank West - $1,000,000 Arcadius Business Center - $2,250,000 Lombank West - 3,100,000 Maze Bank Tower - $4,000,000

After buying the executive office, the player will be given a number of different customization options. They can add features like a gun locker, safe, living quarters, and furnishings to their offices. The players will also be able to hire an Executive Assistant to do all of their boring tasks like picking up the players and dropping them back to their office premises for free.

The executives also help in doing activities like ordering food and calling Pegasus for buying or checking on their vehicle. The players can also name their organisation and recruit other online players as Associates. After spending more than GTA $1,000,000 on an office, the player surely gets a number of perks for becoming a CEO in GTA 5.

Benefits of becoming a CEO in GTA 5

VIP/Bodyguard and executives associates will drop and pick up the CEO.

Buying properties like offices and warehouses in the game gives the players a number of new vehicles like cars, trucks, boats, and even planes.

The CEO will also be able to avail of extended benefits in addition to all of his existing benefits. They will have no cooldown period, no bank balance requirement, and permanent uptime as a CEO.

