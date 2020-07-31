GTA 5 New Update: Release Date And What To Expect From The New Update

Rockstar Games have been one of the most famous game publishers since the release of their franchise, Grand Theft Auto. Their latest game is GTA 5 that has been one of the most played games all over the globe. But the makers have now announced that the players will witness a number of new updates this year. Read more to know about GTA 5 new update.

GTA 5 new update release date

The makers have announced that they are going to remove the biggest update for GTA 5 in the year 2020. They have been calling it the summer update but the nothing has been released yet. There are a number of expectations from the makers to include some new missions and heists. They have not released any confirm date for the GTA 5 new update. But the latest weekly update might have a hint for the upcoming GTA 5 new update.

The current weekly update is going to be valid until August 11, which is very unusual. Because this update has been stretched out, players have been speculating that the summer update is on its way. Apart from the release date, here are some new additions that can be expected.

What to expect from the new GTA 5?

Till now, Rockstar games has not given out any information but there are certainly some speculations for GTA 5 new update. The players can now expect a brand new location to play in along with some new heists. The makers had said the update will feature the “latest take on Heists in an entirely new location”.

There have been no announcements or hints about this but the fans could also expect to see some new vehicles added to the game. Currently, there are no more hints or clues thus only this information can be speculated till now.

A summer update to GTA Online is also on the way, offering up a fun mix of diverse new content from the game’s massive array of experiences to enjoy.https://t.co/P8cqHLO2x9 pic.twitter.com/9KRfm7sJHA — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) July 24, 2020

More about GTA 5

Fans have also speculated that Rockstar is primarily making this new update for the release of the new PS5. In a press conference, Rockstar reportedly revealed that they want to take “full advantage” of the PS5's sophisticated hardware. They are planning to deliver a version of GTA 5 that's “more beautiful and more responsive than ever”. They also announced that they will be giving free $1,000,000 in-game GTA Online cash every month till GTA 5's launch on the PS5 in 2021. All you have to do is play the GTA 5 online game and have a PS Plus subscription.

