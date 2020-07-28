Best Casino Game To Make Chips In GTA 5 Online: Easy Games To Earn Fast Money

Rockstar Games has been one of the most famous game publishers since the release of their franchise, Grand Theft Auto. Their latest game is GTA 5 and has been one of the most played games all over the globe. The game gives the players an option to play in two different gaming modes- story mode and online mode.

But a huge number of players have been asking a lot of questions about the game. Players have been trying to figure out questions like, “which is the best casino game to make chips in GTA 5 online”. As the games inside the casino are all different, the winnings depend completely on the players. But still if one cannot figure out the best casino game to make chips in GTA 5, they can see our guide to check the best casino game in GTA 5 online. Read more to find the best casino game in GTA 5 online.

Bast Casino game to make chips in GTA 5 Online

The easiest and fastest way to earn chips is by the Casino Lucky Wheel. Each player is given a single spin per day that could give them a lot of cash and other prizes. It is one of the easiest ways to get chips in GTA 5 online. Here are all the options from Casino Lucky wheel and their probability.

Podium Vehicle: 1 in 20 Vehicle Discount: 1 in 20 Mystery: 1 in 20 Clothing: 4 in 20 Chips: 4 in 20 Cash: 4 in 20 RP: 5 in 20

Other games to earn chips in the casino

GTA Online Casino Slot Machines (Source: Tylarous Youtube)

GTA Online Casino Inside Track (Source: SindeZ Youtube)

GTA Online Casino Roulette (Source: BalckSheep TV Youtube)

GTA Online Casino Three Card Poker (Source: BalckSheep TV Youtube)

GTA Online Casino Blackjack (Source: BalckSheep TV Youtube)

More about GTA 5

GTA 5 has become of the most played games since it’s release. This is because it gives the players an option to become literally whatever they want to in the virtual world. The players are given options to become CEOs and business owners in the game. A player can become a CEO in GTA Online after they have purchased an Executive Office. These offices can be purchased from the Dynasty 8 Executive website on the player’s in-game phone. They will need a minimum of GTA $1,000,000 to purchase an office. Here are some of the offices and their prices:

Maze Bank West - $1,000,000

Arcadius Business Center - $2,250,000

Lombank West - 3,100,000

Maze Bank Tower - $4,000,000

