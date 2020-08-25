Is There A Shiny Heatran In Pokemon Go? Know Everything Here

Pokemon Go is well-known for providing each player with a chance to catch their favourite Pokemon, especially during the Pokemon Go events. A new Tier Five raid boss is here to stay for three weeks: the Legendary Fire & Steel-type Pokémon, Heatran. The huger and dynamic boss made his entire quite recently and it has been giving the players a hard time to catch. This is the reason why many players started wondering, "is there a shiny Heatran in Pokemon Go?" or "can Heatran be shiny?" If you have been wondering the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.

Is there a shiny Heatran in Pokemon Go?

The new boss in Pokemon Go, Heatran is a Tier Five Fire & Steel-type Pokémon. This pocket monster was rolled out in the game after the end of the Ultra Unlock and other week-long events. While many users have seen the shiny sets of several Pokemons, the question of "is there a shiny Heatran in Pokemon Go?" is increasing daily. However, the answer to the question is YES, a shiny Heatran set exists but the chances of finding are quite a lot.

What are the chances of finding a shiny Heatran Pokemon?

As per Bleeding Cool's report, several players were lucky enough to spot the Shiny Heatran Tier Five Boss. However, the chances of finding one are quite high. You will find a Shiny Heatran pocket monster once in 20 tries that is you need to try 20 times to find it once.

How many players would be able to defeat Heatran?

Heatran is a strong boss at Tier Five level and has CP of 2145 in normal weather conditions, and 2681 in boosted conditions. It would take 4-5 trainers to defeat the giant Pokemon. However, make sure you are level 40 if not, then you would not stand a chance.

However, Heatran is a Fire & Steel-type Pokémon, which makes it especially weak against Ground moves, and at some point to Water and Fighting moves as well. So, here are the 5 strongest Pokémon counters that you can use against Heatran are:

Landorus (Therian),

Excadrill,

Groudon,

Garchomp,

Rhyperior.

Image ~ Pokemon Go.com

