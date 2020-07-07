Pokemon Go Fest Skill Challenge: All Weekly Challenges And Rewards

Quick links:
The Pokemon Go Skill Challenge is one of the weekly quests that will be released throughout July leading up to the Pokemon Go Fest, which is only a few weeks away. Players who are able to successfully complete the Go Fest Weekly Challenge: Skill before the deadline will gain access to the Go Fest Elite Skill Challenge. So, let us take a look at how you can beat this challenge, along with all the Go Fest Skill Challenge rewards that you will receive as part of the fourth-anniversary celebration event.
Catch 4 Flying-type Pokemon - 500 Stardust
Completion rewards: 100 XP, 1 Golden Razz Berry, and 10 Great Balls
Completion rewards: 300 XP, Ducklett encounter, and 1 Silver Pinap Berry
Completion rewards: A Flying Pikachu encounter, 1 Star Piece and 1 Rare Candy.
After completing the above tasks, you will unlock the Elite Go Fest Skill Challenge.
Completion rewards: 500 XP, 500 Stardust, and 5 Razz Berries
Image credits: Pokemon Go Live