Pokemon Go Fest Skill Challenge: All Weekly Challenges And Rewards

The Pokemon Go Skill Challenge is one of the weekly quests that will be released throughout July leading up to the Pokemon Go Fest, which is only a few weeks away. Players who are able to successfully complete the Go Fest Weekly Challenge: Skill before the deadline will gain access to the Go Fest Elite Skill Challenge. So, let us take a look at how you can beat this challenge, along with all the Go Fest Skill Challenge rewards that you will receive as part of the fourth-anniversary celebration event.

Pokemon Go Fest Skill challenge: Field Research and Rewards

Catch 4 Flying-type Pokemon - 500 Stardust

Catch 6 Flying-type Pokemon - 800 Stardust

Catch 8 Flying-type Pokemon - 1200 Stardust

Catch 2 Pokemon with weather boost - Murkrow or Natu encounter

Hatch an egg - Swablu encounter

Send a gift to a friend - Hoppip encounter

Use 4 berries to help catch Pokemon - Pidgey, Pidove, Skarmory, or Taillow encounter

Pokemon Go Fest Skill challenge: Skill Timed Research

Go Fest Weekly Skill Challenge – Skill (Step 1)

Catch 20 Pokemon - 100 Stardust

Make 5 Nice Throws - 10 Pokeballs

Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokemon - 5 Pinap Berries

Completion rewards: 100 XP, 1 Golden Razz Berry, and 10 Great Balls

Go Fest Weekly Challenge – Skill (Step 2)

Catch 30 Pokemon - 300 Stardust

Make 10 Great Throws - 10 Great Balls

Transfer 20 Pokemon - 20 Pokeballs

Completion rewards: 300 XP, Ducklett encounter, and 1 Silver Pinap Berry

Go Fest Weekly Challenge – Skill (Step 3)

Catch 50 Pokemon - 1,000 Stardust

Make an Excellent Throw - 10 Ultra Balls

Catch 15 different species of Pokemon - 20 Great Balls

Completion rewards: A Flying Pikachu encounter, 1 Star Piece and 1 Rare Candy.

Elite Go Fest Skill challenge

After completing the above tasks, you will unlock the Elite Go Fest Skill Challenge.

Elite Go Fest Skill Challenge

Catch 100 Pokémon - 5 Pokéballs

Catch 25 different species of Pokémon - 5 Great Balls

Make 50 Excellent Throws - 5 Ultra Balls

Completion rewards: 500 XP, 500 Stardust, and 5 Razz Berries

Image credits: Pokemon Go Live