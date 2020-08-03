'Pokemon Go' Not Working On IOS 14? Here Is Your Reason Why

iOS 14 Public beta versions have been released a few days ago for people to enjoy its incredible features. While many users were having a great time using the beta versions, some players of Pokemon Go feel disappointed. This happened because iOS 14 beta version users were not able to launch Pokemon Go on their iPhones. This is the reason why many players are confused about why is Pokemon Go is not working on iOS 14. If you are wondering the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know:

Why is Pokemon Go not working on iOS 14?

Many avid trainers of Pokemon Go on iOS who were preparing their Pocket Monsters to become a Pokemon Master found out that they would no longer be able to use the game in the beta versions. A software banner of the Pokemon Go app said: "This device, OS, or software is not compatible with Pokemon Go". This simply means that if you have updated to any of the beta versions above iOS13, then you would not be able to enjoy the Pokemon Go on iOS.

Image ~ Screenshot from Pokemon Go

The app development organisation behind the creation of the Pokemon Go app revealed in its tweet saying that the app "only supported on the latest stable OS versions". This means that beta versions cannot support Pokemon Go. The company also mentioned that a user must have OS versions maximum of "Android 10 and iOS 13" to run the app smoothly. They also added by saying, "Our apps may not function on beta OS versions".

Please be aware that Niantic apps are only supported on the latest stable OS versions, including Android 10 and iOS 13. Our apps may not function on beta OS versions. — Niantic Support (@NianticHelp) June 22, 2020

As per several reports, Pokemon GO’s “Supported Devices” included Android 5 or above (rooted devices not supported), and iPhone 5s or above with iOS 10 or above. Niantic also confirmed that they would not support Jailbroken devices. Niantic is reportedly said to have been against the idea of allowing players to use their games on rooted or jailbroken devices. So, it can be considered that the company's motto is quite stern and it would not change in further times as well. For a long time, the organisation has been working against such wrongdoings so that they can stop cheaters from taking advantage.

