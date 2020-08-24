Pokemon Go: Heatran Move Set And The Best Counters To Take It Down

Pokemon GO has finally brought back the popular dual-type Fire/Steel Pokemon Heatran which was first seen in Generation 4 as a Legendary Battle Raid boss earlier this year. It had been added back to the game across the world on August 21, 2020, and will be available through September 10, 2020, at 1:00 PM PDT. This means you still have more than 2 weeks to catch this Pokemon. The Fire and Steel is a very unique combination that gives Heatran a great deal of resistance, however, it also comes with a double weakness.

Heatran weakness

Knowing the weaknesses of a Pokemon helps you take any Pokemon species with much ease. This Pokemon is double weak to the Ground types and single weak to Water and Fighting. You simply need to form a team of the best Pokemon types to take down on this beast. So, let us take a look at some of the best Pokemon counters for Heatran and its move set to understand the kind of problems it may pose.

Best Heatran counters

Exadrill – Mud Slap and Drill Run combination

Landorus – Mud Shot and Earth Power combination

Groudon – Mud Shot and Earthquake combination

Garchomp – Mud Shot and Earthquake combination

Golem – Mud Slap and Earthquake combination

Golurk – Mud Slap and Earth Power combination

Rhydon – Mud Slap and Earthquake combination

Rhyperior – Mud Slap and Earthquake combination

Shadow Swampert – Mud Shot and Earthquake combination

Swampert – Mud Shot and Earthquake combination

Here are a few other counters that can also prove to be quite effective:

Swampert – Mud Shot and Earthquake combination

Machamp – Counter and Dynamic Punch combination

Flygon – Mud Shot and Earth Power combination

Breloom – Counter and Dynamic Punch combination

Hariyama – Counter and Dynamic Punch

Hippowdon – Thunder Fang and Earth Power

Haxorus – Counter and Earthquake

Seismitoad – Mud Shot and Earth Power

Heatran move set

As far as the move set is concerned, Heatran has two quick moves and four charge moves. They are as follows:

Fast moves: Bug Bite and Fire Spin

Charge moves: Stone Edge, Fire Blast, Flamethrower, and Iron Head

Image credits: Pokemon GO