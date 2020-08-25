Is There A Shiny Vinepede In Pokemon Go? Know Everything Here

Pokemon Go fans have been evolving their favourite Pokemon friends from quite a long time. The game is well-known for providing each player with a chance to catch their favourite Pokemon, especially during the Pokemon Go Spotlight Event. Last Pokemon Go Spotlight Event has raised huge questions amongst the players of this AR Virtual game.

The previous event's spotlight shined over Vinepede which is certainly one of the most challenging Unova spawns to catch. This is the reason why many players started wondering, "is there a shiny Vinepede in Pokemon Go?" or "can Vinepede be shiny?" If you have been wondering the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.

Is there a shiny Vinepede in Pokemon Go?

Many players who participated in the last week's Pokemon Go Spotlight Event have left in a huge confusion about Shiny Vinepede. While there are so many rumours about the existence of such a Pokemon in the game, the answer to questions like "is there a shiny Vinepede in Pokemon Go?" or "can Vinepede be shiny?" is NO.

Image ~ PokemonGo.com

In the one-hour long Vinepede event many people went on a hunt to find the shiny Pokemon. However, they were all quite disappointed as they were unable to find any. Firstly, there was no official announcement of such a Pokemon and no player who participated in the event reported the existence of a Shiny Vinepede.

The reason behind not having a shiny design of Vinepede is that Niantic has been avoiding providing Shiny Pokemon characters in the game for stage one pocket monsters. This dual Bug/Poison-type Pokémon evolves into Whirlipede and Scolipede. It is safe to say that the bug Pokemon Vinepede and its evolutions are one of the most interesting monster designs in the Unova region by Niantic.

What is the next Pokemon in August's last Pokemon Go Spotlight event?

In August's last Pokemon Go Spotlight event, Geodude is going make all the players go crazy. While Geodude gets all the attention in the one-hour long event, players would be on a quest to find this beautiful companion for themselves.

