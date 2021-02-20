Is Valheim On Xbox? When Will Valheim Be Released For Consoles? Find Out

Valheim is a very harsh exploration and survival game for a total of 1-10 players, and it is set in a purgatory (inspired by Viking culture) that gets generated in a procedural manner. Battle, build and conquer your way to a saga worthy of Odin’s patronage. The game was released on February 2, 2021 and received a highly positive response from more than 65,144 players.

Is Valheim on Xbox?

Ever since the game was released on Steam, it has been on the list of top games and had more than 400,000 players in-game at once. Due to all this success and popularity, console gamers have been asking if this survival game will ever come to console in near future. Iron Gate AB, the game’s developer has mentioned in the FAQ section of their official website that Valheim will be released on Windows and Linux via Steam. A Mac version will also be released if there is any significant demand for it.

As for the console, there are no plans to release on other platforms as of the time when the FAQ was written but the company has mentioned that they won’t rule out console versions in the future. So is Valheim cross-platform? Since the game hasn't been released for the consoles yet so it is not cross-platform as of now. The second question which most new gamers constantly ask that - Is Valheim free? The game is not free and is in the early access stage of the game. All those interested can purchase it by going to the Steam game store.

Valheim Update

The two updates, 0.142.5 and 0.142.6 fixed major bugs and glitches during early access. After this, the developers released the 0.142.6 update, which fixed the glitch that players were facing on the World Select GUI. Below mentioned are all the changes in the 0.142.5 update:

Fixed freeze at Valheim logo screen

Fixed Block-SFX

Fixed Spamming dodge consumed extra stamina.

Serverlist tweaks (multi-line names, server count)

Continuous music enabled by default.

Drowning effects added

Compendium icon updated

Made Hugin's dialogues slightly larger

More startling cores in burial chambers

Serverlist fixes

Lowered enemy per-player damage scaling.

Localization fixes

Server filter fix

