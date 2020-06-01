Is Valorant On Xbox One? PC Closed Beta Ends To Make Way For Upcoming Release

Valorant is an upcoming 5v5 character-based tactical shooter game from Riot Games. It is the first game Riot Games has developed in the genre and offers players with plenty of unique characters to choose from. The game has been designed specifically for PC, however, developers have been expressing interest in launching the popular game on other platforms as well. Valorant is in closed beta for PC users which has been active for a while now, with user invites being rolled out via Twitch drops. Fans have been wondering if the game will actually come to Xbox One and other gaming consoles when it finally launches.

Is Valorant on Xbox One?

A Valorant Xbox beta isn’t available at the moment and the game is currently available only for PC users. There is a range of other popular games from Riot that are exclusive to the PC platform, however, the company have reportedly started to utilize some of the resources towards other popular platforms like gaming consoles and mobile devices. Interestingly, Riot’s popular online battle arena game, League of Legends, is soon coming to Xbox and mobile platform and will be titled League of Legends: Wild Rift. In addition, Auto battler game Teamfight Tactics has already made its way to mobile platforms along with a PC release.

While developers are only focused on the PC version of Valorant right now, they haven’t denied the possibility of an Xbox One release in the future. It is likely that the game will make it to Xbox One sometime in the future unless there is an exclusivity deal with Sony. And if the game finally makes it way to Xbox One, it will also run on the next-gen Xbox Series X as it is fully backwards compatible with the Xbox One.

Valorant release date

Riot Games has recently confirmed that Valorant will release on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. The game will launch only on the PC platform and will be accessible to all users on the day of launch. This means that users won’t have to waste any time watching Twitch streams to figure out how it needs to be unlocked.

Is Valorant free?

Valorant is entirely free to play, meaning users will be able to enjoy a significant portion of the game content for free. However, it comes with several in-game purchases which offer a range of cosmetics and other items.

