Valorant PC Requirements: Check If Your PC Can Run The Upcoming Shooter Game

Valorant is an upcoming free-to-play multiplayer first-person shooter video game from Riot Games. It's the first game the Riot Games has developed in the genre. Developers have stated that the game has been optimized for a wide variety of PC hardware, and the baseline Valorant system requirements are surprisingly low.

Valorant PC requirements

Here is a list of minimum requirements that you need to meet for Valorant on your PC:

Minimum specifications (30 fps)

Operating System: Windows 7/8/10 (64-bit)

RAM: 4 GB

CPU: Intel i3-370M

GPU: Intel HD 3000 (1 GB VRAM)

Recommended specifications (60 fps)

While players can still enjoy playing the upcoming Valorant at lower settings, these aren't the ideal way to play the game as high-end settings will certainly lead to better performance and doing away with lags. Therefore, we take you through the kind of settings that are actually recommended for playing Valorant. Here are the recommended specifications:

OS: Windows 7/8/10 (64-bit)

RAM: 4 GB

CPU: Intel i3-370M

GPU: Intel HD 3000 (1 GB VRAM)

High-end specifications (144+ fps)

These are the specifications that a hardcore gamer would want to go for. 144 FPS will allow you to max out most consumer monitor's refresh rates while promising that you get to see every frame that the game can offer. And just like other shooter game, more frames will allow you to see things better in greater detail.

OS: Windows 7/8/10 (64-bit)

RAM: 4 GB

CPU: Intel Core i5-4460 3.2 GHz

GPU: Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti (1 GB VRAM)

The developers recently gave out details on Valorant’s closed beta, which officially starts on April 7, 2020. The company made an announcement which states that the first wave of players will step into the server in April 2020 with limited space available for gamers from Europe, Canada, the United States, Turkey, Russia, and CIS.

Image credits: VentureBeat