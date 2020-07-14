'Killing Floor 2' Searching For Online Game Issue Fixed; Here's What Changed In The Game

Quick links:
Killing Floor 2, a game designed by developer Tripwire Interactive has debuted on Epic Games Store for a free limited-time giveaway. Alongside games like Lifeless Planet and The Escapists 2 which are also developed by Tripwire Interactive. However, fans of the game who got their hands on it for free were left disappointed after a series of issues were noticed in the game.
It is only normal for any online game's existing games to go through a stress test as more players join in during the free giveaway. But for Killing Floor 2, it is also a test for a new set of servers which have been recently added.
Tripwire has been known to update their game with new maps, weapons and zombie enemies which keep the excitement level of the game in check. But, the latest opportunity for players to play the game for free resulted in the servers running into some trouble, prompting issues like searching for an online game for a long time.
The most common issues can be boiled down to the game not allowing players to get access to any online features. Whereas, players were also only able to play solo games. Some players, on the other hand, experienced that the game crashed as soon as they launched it. Developer Tripwire came forward and addressed the issues and also provided a hotfix for players to have a smooth experience in the game.
