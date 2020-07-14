PS5 Pre Order Details Leaked Online: The Gaming Console Could Be Announced Soon

The Amazon product page for Sony’s PS5 pre-order recently went live, but there is still no option to book the console, nor is there any information about the pricing or the release date. And while the PS5 price and release date remain a mystery, it is likely that the PS5 pre-order will soon go live and reveal the long-awaited details.

PS5 pre-order

Two prominent leakers have suggested that the PS5 pre-orders will start on Monday, July 13, but there isn’t any evidence beyond them saying so as Sony hasn’t made any official announcement about the same.

The details were shared by PS5 leakers IronManPS5 and Roberto Serrano. IronManPS5 is a popular PlayStation enthusiast, whereas Roberto Serrano is an Italian analyst. Both the leakers are known to have accurately called the dates and times of some of the earlier PlayStation events, however, the information can’t be considered reliable as they have also been wrong on many occasions, especially when it came to details surrounding PS5 release date and price.

It also seems highly unlikely that either of the two has some inside information from the company, but as Roberto had pointed out earlier, Sony can always change its mind at the last minute, which it has in the past on several occasions. In any case, both the leakers have claimed that the PS5 console pre-orders will go live on Monday, which is already behind us. Roberto had also claimed that the pre-orders will begin at 12:30 AM PT. And while it clearly didn't happen, there is still a chance that the pre-orders may go live sometime soon, especially considering that the PS5 pre-order page is now live on Amazon.

PS5 price

Sony hasn't officially revealed the pricing of its next-gen gaming console, however, according to an accidental leak from the Amazon France website, the upcoming PS5 console will carry a price tag of €499 (approx. ₹42,700) for the Standard variant and €399 (approx ₹34,200) for the Digital Edition of the console.

PS5 release date

The PS5 listing on Amazon France had also revealed that Sony's PlayStation 5 console will be launching on November 20, at least, across Europe. The release date may vary for countries like the US and Japan by a couple of weeks, however, it isn't confirmed If the information shared was accurate,

