Cold War Free Access Week: When Does Free Access Week Start And End?

Call of Duty Cold War is back with Season 2 and Activision has decided to make Cold War's multiplayer and outbreak modes free-to-play for an entire week. So when does cold war free access weekend? Continue reading the article to know when does free access week start and end for this upcoming Season 2 of Black Ops Cold War.

Cold War Free Access Week

The free access week is going to start at 10 am PT (6 pm GMT) on February 25 and this will go on till 10 am PT (6 pm GMT) on March 4, which is the date it will end. Below mentioned are the features that will be included:

Cold War's new Zombies mode Outbreak This will put the players on an old big map and they will have to complete one of the five objectives.

Apocalypse 24/7 playlist This will be a mix of various game modes on the Apocalypse map. Team Deathmatch Kill Confirmed Domination Hardpoint modes

Fan favourite Gun Game This will have the players to rotate from a pool of 20 pre-decided weapons. Other free multiplayer modes include - Gunfight Blueprints and Face Off and more.

There will also be double XP and double weapon XP This will be both for paid and free players from 26 February 10 am PT to 1st March 10 am PT. Any progress that the players will make through this week will get carried over as well.



Cold War Update

This update fixes some of the most annoying bugs in the game and a lot more. Here are the event details and the weapons which will be included:

Event Outbreak Event (Feb. 25 - March 11) Complete new undead challenges across Outbreak and Warzone to unlock all-new rewards. Available for a limited time: Feb. 25 - Mar. 11

Weapons FARA 83 New assault rifle available to unlock in the Season Two Battle Pass. LC10 New SMG available to unlock in the Season Two Battle Pass. Machete New melee weapon available via in-game challenge or Store bundle. Groza Unlock challenge available for the Groza assault rifle. Mac-10 Unlock challenge available for the Mac-10 SMG.



