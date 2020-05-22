Civilization 6 Is The Next Free Title On Epic Games Store Replacing GTA 5

Civilization 6 is the latest free game available on the Epic Games Store. The long-running turn-based strategy game, which costs users £49.99 on the online service, can now be downloaded for free until 11 a.m. EDT on May 28, 2020.

The game is the latest release in the Civilization franchise that dates all the way back to 1991. The sixth installment in the series came out in 2016 on Mac and Windows PC platforms, and it continues to receive new content. The game was also released on iOS in 2017, Nintendo Switch in 2018, and PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in 2019. As with earlier giveaways from Epic Games, users can claim their free copy game within the set period, and keep the game forever.

Also Read | Fortnite Patch Notes 12.60: End-of-Season Event, New Content, And Skins

There were already some rumours online suggesting that Civilization 6 would make it to the Epic Games Store; however, it could not be verified at the time. Nonetheless, both Civilization 6 and GTA 5 showed up on the Epic Games Store as predicted. That said, it is very likely that Borderlands: The Handsome Collection and Ark: Survival Evolved could be the next offering from Epic Games; however, it is just an unverified report at the moment.

Also Read | Apex Legends The First Piece Hampered By Server Outages; Respawn Issues Fix

Rumor: next free games on the Epic Games Store are



Civ VI (May 21)

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection (May 28)

Ark Survival Evolved (June 4)https://t.co/mtAIGfSmHk pic.twitter.com/IKlbCDJSlx — Nibel (@Nibellion) May 15, 2020

Also Read | How To Catch Weapons In Fortnite To Complete The Location Domination Challenges

New Season Pass coming for Civilization 6

A few days ago, Firaxis Games revealed a new season pass coming up for Civilization 6 which will introduce eight new civilizations to the base game. The pass will be rolled out across all platforms except for mobile devices and will be available for $39.99. The new season pass will also bring six add-on packs.

Epic Games Store free games

Epic Games offers one free game to users every week on its online store. Last week, it was Rockstar smash GTA 5. The download was so popular amongst GTA fans that it created a number of problems with over 12 hours of downtime for the online service and its launcher.

The game’s popularity doesn’t really come as a surprise considering the Rockstar Games staple is officially the best-selling game of the last decade with 130 million copies sold worldwide. The GTA 5 giveaway has just ended, meaning that fans will no longer be able to grab a free copy of the game from the Epic Games Store. Epic Games first started to give away games on its online store in 2019.

Also Read | COD Warzone 'unable To Access Online Services' Error: Current Status And Possible Fix

Image credits: Steam Powered Store