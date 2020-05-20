COD Warzone Patch Notes 1.21 Makes Balance Changes To Weapons And Special Operations

Activision and Infinity Ward have rolled out a new update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and the battle royale game Warzone. The Modern Warfare and Warzone’s Patch update 1.21 is a major one and is available across PS4, Xbox One and PC platforms. The download size is around 20.2 GB for PS4, 31 GB for Xbox One, and 30 GB for PC. However, this would be significantly smaller if you just have Warzone, not Modern Warfare.
COD Warzone patch notes
Developers have shared full patch notes just before the release. The update brings an array of new features, content and changes to the popular games. Check out the complete patch notes.
Warzone Playlist Update
- BR Solos
- BR Trios
- BR Quads
- Blood Money Quads
- Armor Box (the Armor Box will be available from the loot on the ground and can also be purchased at the Buy Stations): Resupply the entire team’s armour
- Added Most Wanted contracts back (in addition to the other 3 contracts, none have been removed)
- Loot Update
- Added the new SKS (legendary only)
Modern Warfare Playlist update
- Realism Moshpit with NVG
- Reinfected Ground War
- Core Ground War
- Blueprint Gunfight
- Aisle 9 Face-Off Moshpit
- Hard Hat 24/7
Updated five new Blueprints:
- AX-50 – Epic
- Kilo 141 – Legendary
- FAL – Epic
- MP7 – Legendary
- AUG – Epic
Gulag Loadouts – the Gulag can now select randomly from the six ARs and four SMGs. These are completely automatic, with no burst or single fire guns included.
- Kilo 141
- M4
- AK-47
- M13
- SCAR
- RAM-7
- MP5
- AUG
- P90
- Striker 45
General fixes
- The Infected and Gun Game will now have a playlist text to reinforce that KDR and win-loss won't be affected
- The custom match advanced options will now allow players to enable the Blueprint variants of Gun Game for their respective modes.
- The fire-throwing knife has been added to the restricted equipment for CDL.
- Fixed an issue where the ‘Splash Guard’ shotgun weapon camo was not applying correctly to the weapon.
- Fixed a bug where, in certain cases, a player's selected Operator would fail to appear in the squad walk.
- A new ‘Hold to Use’ option has been added that will allow players to choose between a hold or a press for the interaction button on keyboard and mouse.
- The Monitor Distance Coefficient slider option has been adjusted to its maximum level from 2.00 to 5.00.
- Out of map exploits have been fixed across different maps.
- Fixed an issue where players used to take the ATV out of the map on the Aniyah Palace.
- Fixed a bug with the XP exploit in Hardpoint.
- Demolition: Added VO to notify the defending team that a bomb site was destroyed.
- One in the Chamber: The mode will be available in custom games.
- Regular Infected playlist will feature random care package drops.
- Gun Game Reloaded will be in the Quick Play filter.
- The fire-throwing knife will now be available in OSP mode.
- Fixed an issue with the Snapshot grenade so it functions properly in the OSP mode.
- Fixed an issue where the ‘Time to Reap’ watch was not showing the time.
- Fixed an issue where the ‘Blue Skies’ watch was appearing backwards when worn.
- Fixed an issue where players would spawn facing a wall while playing FFA on the Talsik Backlot.
Reinfected Ground War:
- IAV and Counter UAV have been removed.
- Added a hint to tutorialize how players can skydive in the mode.
- The death icon won't be displayed when a player uses Field Upgrade Tac Insert to skydive.
- Deaths from Field Upgrade Tac Insert (skydive) will no longer count as deaths on the scoreboard.
- Kills & Deaths won't be counted against your lifetime records in this mode, this is only to reflect the accurate KDR on the scoreboard.
- Lower Juggernaut health will be in this mode only.
- It will no longer offer killstreak points on kills if the player is in your party.
- Damage will be significantly lowered from the killstreaks if a player calls out the killstreak and then moves to the infected team.
- ATV visibility has been added on the map to avoid players hiding while riding the ATV.
Challenges / Missions
- Fixed an issue where the Rodion’s Season 3 and Objective 3 Mission were not tracking properly
- Fixed an issue where “Use the Dead Silence Field Upgrade in 3 different matches” was not tracking properly
Weapons
- Reduced penalty for holding breath too long with sniper scopes
- Fix for the level 34 unlock of the Renetti showing the Merc Foregrip
Renetti
- The max ammo reserve has been reduced
- MK3 Burst Mod – Hip spread has been increased significantly
- MK3 Burst Mod – Damage has been decreased
- Reduced damage when Akimbo and MK3 Burst Mod are both equipped
FAL
SCAR
LMGS
- Reduced the ammo count for 'Reload' warning on belt fed LMGs
VLK Rogue
- Rate of fire has been increased
- Close damage range for 12 gauge has been increased
- Damage range increased to 6” Revolt barrel
Holger 26
- Move speed increased
- ADS time improved
- Slight recoil reduction
- ADS time improved
- Faster movement
- Hip spread reduced
Special operations
- When players are respawned from the plane, their weapons will now start with at least one full magazine each, to prevent them from getting into situations where they could respawn without any ammo.
- Operation Headhunter - Fixed an issue with players keeping the Gunship munition when the team wipes during the tank assault section.
- Operation Brimstone - Fixed an issue with the Extraction Crate appearing to be already open if the team had wiped and restarted earlier in the match.
Special operations: Survival
- PS4 - Atlas Superstore will now be available in Survival Mode.
- Teammates respawned from the ‘Respawn Flare’ item will now come back with full armour, to help them survive their dangerous respawns effectively.
- Won't allow usage of the ‘Respawn Flare’ item if there are no teammates available in the last stand or spectating.
- Fixed an issue with the missing dialog, store icons, and sounds during the buy phase.
- Fixed an issue with missing message display for players attempting to use the minigun at the weapons store.
- Fix for the ammo store not filling the player's magazine, and only the stock. Also fixed its missing sound.
- Made the assorted store's Cash font easier to read on darker screens.
- Players will now get $10 per hit on enemy helicopters.
