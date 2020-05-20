COD Warzone Patch Notes 1.21 Makes Balance Changes To Weapons And Special Operations

Activision and Infinity Ward have rolled out a new update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and the battle royale game Warzone. The Modern Warfare and Warzone’s Patch update 1.21 is a major one and is available across PS4, Xbox One and PC platforms. The download size is around 20.2 GB for PS4, 31 GB for Xbox One, and 30 GB for PC. However, this would be significantly smaller if you just have Warzone, not Modern Warfare.

COD Warzone patch notes

Developers have shared full patch notes just before the release. The update brings an array of new features, content and changes to the popular games. Check out the complete patch notes.

Warzone Playlist Update

BR Solos

BR Trios

BR Quads

Blood Money Quads

Armor Box (the Armor Box will be available from the loot on the ground and can also be purchased at the Buy Stations): Resupply the entire team’s armour

Added Most Wanted contracts back (in addition to the other 3 contracts, none have been removed)

Loot Update

Added the new SKS (legendary only)

Modern Warfare Playlist update

Realism Moshpit with NVG

Reinfected Ground War

Core Ground War

Blueprint Gunfight

Aisle 9 Face-Off Moshpit

Hard Hat 24/7

Updated five new Blueprints:

AX-50 – Epic

Kilo 141 – Legendary

FAL – Epic

MP7 – Legendary

AUG – Epic

Gulag Loadouts – the Gulag can now select randomly from the six ARs and four SMGs. These are completely automatic, with no burst or single fire guns included.

Kilo 141

M4

AK-47

M13

SCAR

RAM-7

MP5

AUG

P90

Striker 45

General fixes

The Infected and Gun Game will now have a playlist text to reinforce that KDR and win-loss won't be affected

The custom match advanced options will now allow players to enable the Blueprint variants of Gun Game for their respective modes.

The fire-throwing knife has been added to the restricted equipment for CDL.

Fixed an issue where the ‘Splash Guard’ shotgun weapon camo was not applying correctly to the weapon.

Fixed a bug where, in certain cases, a player's selected Operator would fail to appear in the squad walk.

A new ‘Hold to Use’ option has been added that will allow players to choose between a hold or a press for the interaction button on keyboard and mouse.

The Monitor Distance Coefficient slider option has been adjusted to its maximum level from 2.00 to 5.00.

Out of map exploits have been fixed across different maps.

Fixed an issue where players used to take the ATV out of the map on the Aniyah Palace.

Fixed a bug with the XP exploit in Hardpoint.

Demolition: Added VO to notify the defending team that a bomb site was destroyed.

One in the Chamber: The mode will be available in custom games.

Regular Infected playlist will feature random care package drops.

Gun Game Reloaded will be in the Quick Play filter.

The fire-throwing knife will now be available in OSP mode.

Fixed an issue with the Snapshot grenade so it functions properly in the OSP mode.

Fixed an issue where the ‘Time to Reap’ watch was not showing the time.

Fixed an issue where the ‘Blue Skies’ watch was appearing backwards when worn.

Fixed an issue where players would spawn facing a wall while playing FFA on the Talsik Backlot.

Reinfected Ground War:

IAV and Counter UAV have been removed.

Added a hint to tutorialize how players can skydive in the mode.

The death icon won't be displayed when a player uses Field Upgrade Tac Insert to skydive.

Deaths from Field Upgrade Tac Insert (skydive) will no longer count as deaths on the scoreboard.

Kills & Deaths won't be counted against your lifetime records in this mode, this is only to reflect the accurate KDR on the scoreboard.

Lower Juggernaut health will be in this mode only.

It will no longer offer killstreak points on kills if the player is in your party.

Damage will be significantly lowered from the killstreaks if a player calls out the killstreak and then moves to the infected team.

ATV visibility has been added on the map to avoid players hiding while riding the ATV.

Challenges / Missions

Fixed an issue where the Rodion’s Season 3 and Objective 3 Mission were not tracking properly

Fixed an issue where “Use the Dead Silence Field Upgrade in 3 different matches” was not tracking properly

Weapons

Reduced penalty for holding breath too long with sniper scopes

Fix for the level 34 unlock of the Renetti showing the Merc Foregrip

Renetti

The max ammo reserve has been reduced

MK3 Burst Mod – Hip spread has been increased significantly

MK3 Burst Mod – Damage has been decreased

Reduced damage when Akimbo and MK3 Burst Mod are both equipped

FAL

Decrease in ADS time

SCAR

Decrease in ADS time

LMGS

Reduced the ammo count for 'Reload' warning on belt fed LMGs

VLK Rogue

Rate of fire has been increased

Close damage range for 12 gauge has been increased

Damage range increased to 6” Revolt barrel

Holger 26

Move speed increased

ADS time improved

Slight recoil reduction

ADS time improved

Faster movement

Hip spread reduced

Special operations

When players are respawned from the plane, their weapons will now start with at least one full magazine each, to prevent them from getting into situations where they could respawn without any ammo.

Operation Headhunter - Fixed an issue with players keeping the Gunship munition when the team wipes during the tank assault section.

Operation Brimstone - Fixed an issue with the Extraction Crate appearing to be already open if the team had wiped and restarted earlier in the match.

Special operations: Survival

PS4 - Atlas Superstore will now be available in Survival Mode.

Teammates respawned from the ‘Respawn Flare’ item will now come back with full armour, to help them survive their dangerous respawns effectively.

Won't allow usage of the ‘Respawn Flare’ item if there are no teammates available in the last stand or spectating.

Fixed an issue with the missing dialog, store icons, and sounds during the buy phase.

Fixed an issue with missing message display for players attempting to use the minigun at the weapons store.

Fix for the ammo store not filling the player's magazine, and only the stock. Also fixed its missing sound.

Made the assorted store's Cash font easier to read on darker screens.

Players will now get $10 per hit on enemy helicopters.

