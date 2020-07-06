Lillia Revealed As League Of Legends' Potential New Champion

Over the past few months, there have been numerous speculations and rumours around who will be the new League of Legends champions. It now appears that a Reddit user has leaked details about one of the newest champions making their way to the battle arena game.

There have been several interesting voice lines that were leaked by Redditers, where one post stated that the name Lilia was among the widely accepted names of the new champion. The splash art of Lillia was also apparently leaked on the platform, however, it was soon pulled down by moderators.

Also Read | PUBG Mobile Lite Beta 0.18.1: New Features And Download Link

A Brazilian Twitter user has leaked some new details on Lilia after mining some game files. The leaks almost perfectly align with the image that was leaked earlier. Developers had shared some vague details in the previous Champion Roadmap, so fans have been eager to catch a glimpse of what’s coming to the game.

Lillia League of Legends - Leaked voice notes

As part of the leak, the Twitter user has attached two links hosting some voice notes for one of the new LOL champions. It is believed that the voice note matches with that of one of the two champions that were teased for a release this Summer. There are also suggestions from users that the voice may actually belong to the other masked champion that was earlier mentioned in the Champion Roadmap.

Also Read | Apex Legends Season 5 Ranked Split, Tiers, And RP Cost For Each Tier

There are two voice notes in the attachment. The first note says, “They took your home Lilia, do not forget this loss, let it course through you.” The second voice note has the same voice, and says “Oh lost spirits beckoning to bloom, I’ve been waiting for you.”

Also Read | PMIS Finals 2020: Schedule, Date, Standings, And Where To Watch

Lillia’s character design

Reddit users also leaked a splash art of Lillia where the champion's character features a design that appears to be a mix between Neeko and Gnar with some additional detailing. She can also be seen holding a staff that is made up of twisted tree branches.

Lillia's Potential Splash Art



I am aware that Lillia's Splash Art got leaked around League Communities.#LeagueofLegends #RiotGames pic.twitter.com/Xlpuqk2No5 — ✨ ThePotatoWard ✨ (@ThePotatoWard) July 4, 2020

Additionally, a new token was found in the 10.14 PBE cycle known as Lillia’s Haiku. The token also has a note stating that you discovered Lillia in the forest, and is openable on July 22, 2020, at 12:00 PM PT.

Also Read | How To Get Hyper Scape Drops For Gaining Access To Technical Test?

Image credits: The Potato Ward | Twitter