PMIS Finals 2020: Schedule, Date, Standings, And Where To Watch

After an intriguing semi-final battle that lasted over five days, PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 (PMIS 2020) has 16 teams that will be heading to the finals. A total of 32 teams in four different groups were seen battling it out to earn their spots in the grand finals of the series.

Also Read | PUBG Mobile Livik Map To Bring Two New Firearms And Support 40-player Matches

PMIS finals date

The PMIS 2020 grand finals have been scheduled to take place on July 4 and July 5. The event will be held over two days and carry an ultimate prize pool of ₹50,00,000 and the winning team will also receive a prestigious trophy. The event timings are yet to be announced.

Also Read | How To Get Jungle Warrior Title In PUBG Mobile Sanhok Relic Hunt?

PMIS standings

After 30 games in the semi-finals stage, here's a look at the finalists along with the PMIS points table:

No. Team Name WWCD Place Points Kill Points Total Points 1 Synerge 5 59 105 264 2 Fnatic 5 146 115 261 3 Orangerock 3 133 82 215 4 Tsm-Entity 1 100 109 209 5 UMumba-Esports 3 123 84 207 6 Team VST 3 122 67 189 7 Celtz 0 115 67 182 8 DarkTangent Esports 1 96 70 166 9 MegaStars 2 97 62 159 10 ELEMENT esports 0 72 78 150 11 Team Mayhem 1 94 50 144 12 PGSx 0 87 51 138 13 LiveCraft eSports 1 88 48 136 14 Team Tamilas 1 91 45 136 15 Team IND 0 77 52 129 16 Inside Out 0 63 59 122

PMIS 2020 prize pool

The PMIS 2020 prize pool of ₹50,00,000 will be distributed as follows:

1st place – ₹20,00,000

2nd place – ₹5,00,000

3rd place – ₹3,00,000

4th place – ₹2,50,000

5th place – ₹2,25,000

6th place – ₹2,00,000

7th place – ₹1,75,000

8th place – ₹1,50,000

9th place – ₹1,25,000

10th place – ₹1,15,000

11th place – ₹1,05,000

12th place – ₹95,000

13th place – ₹80,000

14th place – ₹70,000

15th place – ₹60,000

16th place – ₹50,000

Also Read | PUBG Mobile Lite Beta 0.18.1: New Features And Download Link

Apart from the above prizes, there will also be special category rewards for the player with the maximum number of MVPS, max damage, max foot travel distance and so.

PMIS 2020 - Where to watch

Fans can get the latest updates and follow the ongoings in the PMIS 2020 tournament on the official YouTube channel of PUBG Mobile India and support their favourite teams. The channel will also stream the tournament when it starts on July 4.

Also Read | PUBG Mobile Livik Map To Bring Two New Firearms And Support 40-player Matches

Image credits: PUBG Mobile