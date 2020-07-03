PMIS Finals 2020: Schedule, Date, Standings, And Where To Watch

Quick links:
After an intriguing semi-final battle that lasted over five days, PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 (PMIS 2020) has 16 teams that will be heading to the finals. A total of 32 teams in four different groups were seen battling it out to earn their spots in the grand finals of the series.
The PMIS 2020 grand finals have been scheduled to take place on July 4 and July 5. The event will be held over two days and carry an ultimate prize pool of ₹50,00,000 and the winning team will also receive a prestigious trophy. The event timings are yet to be announced.
After 30 games in the semi-finals stage, here's a look at the finalists along with the PMIS points table:
|No.
|Team Name
|WWCD
|Place Points
|Kill Points
|Total Points
|1
|
Synerge
|5
|59
|105
|264
|2
|
Fnatic
|5
|146
|115
|261
|3
|
Orangerock
|3
|133
|82
|215
|4
|
Tsm-Entity
|1
|100
|109
|209
|5
|
UMumba-Esports
|3
|123
|84
|207
|6
|
Team VST
|3
|122
|67
|189
|7
|
Celtz
|0
|115
|67
|182
|8
|
DarkTangent Esports
|1
|96
|70
|166
|9
|
MegaStars
|2
|97
|62
|159
|10
|
ELEMENT esports
|0
|72
|78
|150
|11
|
Team Mayhem
|1
|94
|50
|144
|12
|
PGSx
|0
|87
|51
|138
|13
|
LiveCraft eSports
|1
|88
|48
|136
|14
|
Team Tamilas
|1
|91
|45
|136
|15
|
Team IND
|0
|77
|52
|129
|16
|
Inside Out
|0
|63
|59
|122
The PMIS 2020 prize pool of ₹50,00,000 will be distributed as follows:
Apart from the above prizes, there will also be special category rewards for the player with the maximum number of MVPS, max damage, max foot travel distance and so.
Fans can get the latest updates and follow the ongoings in the PMIS 2020 tournament on the official YouTube channel of PUBG Mobile India and support their favourite teams. The channel will also stream the tournament when it starts on July 4.
Image credits: PUBG Mobile