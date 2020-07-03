Last Updated:

PMIS Finals 2020: Schedule, Date, Standings, And Where To Watch

The top 16 teams from the overall standings of PMIS 2020 have been qualified for the finals. Read on for PMIS finals, date, standings, and where to watch.

PMIS finals

After an intriguing semi-final battle that lasted over five days, PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 (PMIS 2020) has 16 teams that will be heading to the finals. A total of 32 teams in four different groups were seen battling it out to earn their spots in the grand finals of the series.

PMIS finals date

The PMIS 2020 grand finals have been scheduled to take place on July 4 and July 5. The event will be held over two days and carry an ultimate prize pool of ₹50,00,000 and the winning team will also receive a prestigious trophy. The event timings are yet to be announced.

PMIS standings

After 30 games in the semi-finals stage, here's a look at the finalists along with the PMIS points table:

No. Team Name WWCD Place Points Kill Points Total Points
1

Synerge

 5 59 105 264
2

Fnatic

 5 146 115 261
3

Orangerock

 3 133 82 215
4

Tsm-Entity

 1 100 109 209
5

UMumba-Esports

 3 123 84 207
6

Team VST

 3 122 67 189
7

Celtz

 0 115 67 182
8

DarkTangent Esports

 1 96 70 166
9

MegaStars

 2 97 62 159
10

ELEMENT esports

 0 72 78 150
11

Team Mayhem

 1 94 50 144
12

PGSx

 0 87 51 138
13

LiveCraft eSports

 1 88 48 136
14

Team Tamilas

 1 91 45 136
15

Team IND

 0 77 52 129
16

Inside Out

 0 63 59 122

PMIS 2020 prize pool

The PMIS 2020 prize pool of ₹50,00,000 will be distributed as follows:

  • 1st place – ₹20,00,000
  • 2nd place – ₹5,00,000
  • 3rd place – ₹3,00,000
  • 4th place – ₹2,50,000
  • 5th place – ₹2,25,000
  • 6th place – ₹2,00,000
  • 7th place – ₹1,75,000
  • 8th place – ₹1,50,000
  • 9th place – ₹1,25,000
  • 10th place – ₹1,15,000
  • 11th place – ₹1,05,000
  • 12th place – ₹95,000
  • 13th place – ₹80,000
  • 14th place – ₹70,000
  • 15th place – ₹60,000
  • 16th place – ₹50,000

Apart from the above prizes, there will also be special category rewards for the player with the maximum number of MVPS, max damage, max foot travel distance and so.

PMIS 2020 - Where to watch

Fans can get the latest updates and follow the ongoings in the PMIS 2020 tournament on the official YouTube channel of PUBG Mobile India and support their favourite teams. The channel will also stream the tournament when it starts on July 4.

