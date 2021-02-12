Little Nightmares 2 Characters: List Of All Major Characters In The Game

Little Nightmares 2 has been one of the hotly anticipated sequels in the popular Little Nightmares franchise. Developed by Tarsier Studios, the horror puzzle-platformer is a dingy delight that promises a memorable gameplay experience to fans of the series. The video game also features a number of intriguing characters, some of which have already appeared in earlier Little Nightmare games.

Little Nightmares 2 characters

Mono

Mono is the main protagonist in Little Nightmares 2. He is a little kid whose face is always covered with a brown paper bag that has two eye holes. However, the backstory for Mono and where he actually finds himself is not really explained. He has always been known as a kind little kid who was seen with the character Six.

Six

Six is a deuteragonist in Little Nightmares 2. She was the main protagonist in the first Little Nightmares game and has also been involved with other games in the series.

School Teacher

The Teacher is the main antagonist in the game. One of her unique abilities is to stretch her neck to great lengths. She uses this ability to search in areas that she couldn't reach otherwise. If the main character makes any sound in her surrounding, she quickly recognizes it and goes on to grab him using her mouth. The Teacher will always use her magical neck to lunge at your character.

Hunter

The Hunter is a large humanoid who also serves as an antagonist in the game. He is often seen in the wild with his rusty shotgun and a flashlight.

Wooden children

The wooden children are essentially little wooden dolls that are quite similar to the shadow children. These creatures are the students of the School Teacher and are entirely controlled by her.

Patients

These are headless human remains who come in different sizes. Some patients may also have several other parts of their body disfigured or chopped off. However, those missing body parts won't stop them from attacking you.

Little Nightmares 2 is now available on Xbox Series X and Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Windows, and Google Stadia.

Image credits: Bandai Namco Entertainment