Little Nightmares 2 All Hats Locations: Where To Find All Hats?

Little Nightmares 2 has been one of the highly anticipated horror games to arrive this year. It is available across platforms and has received numerous praises from the gaming community since its release. The video game features a wide range of characters and also has various collectibles. However, one of the most sought items in the game is the different kinds of hats that are hidden across the city. When you first enter the game, you start with the default Paper Bag Hat, but you can collect a lot more as you progress. But where are the Hats in Little Nightmares 2? Let's find out.

Little Nightmares 2 all hats

Here's a look at all the Little Nightmares 2 Hats locations:

Mokujin Mask

You will receive the Mokujin Mask as a pre-order bonus. For those who pre-ordered the game, the hat will be added to your game inventory.

Racoon Hat

The Racoon Hat is one of the very first hats you can find in Chapter 1 of the game. Once you enter this chapter, you will need to make your way through the kitchen and then head down the hallway. You will find this hat in a room located to your left.

Nome Hat

You will find this hat in the attic of the house in the first chapter. Once you have collected the key to the attic, a nome will appear in the room wearing this hat. You simply need to follow him and complete a puzzle to obtain the hat.

Yellow Rain Hat

The Yellow Rain Hat can also be found during the first chapter. After encountering Hunter, you will find a broken bridge that you must jump across. You will find the hat inside of a cage which is attached to the tree.

Soccer Ball Mask

This is the first hat that you will find after entering Chapter 2 of the game. It is located in the school's playground inside a dumpster. You will find this dumpster placed next to the school's entrance.

Tin Can Hat

For your next hat, you need to go inside the school. You will find the hat after your second encounter with the Teacher when you are inside a library. Once there, you need to move to the ladder to the next shelf and reach the top to obtain the hat.

Teddy Bear Hat

The Teddy Bear Hat will be available in Chapter 3. You need to go inside the nursery next to the room with the X-ray machine. The hat will be on top of a bookshelf.

Mummy Hat

The Mummy Hat can be found in the morgue when you are looking for the key. The hat will be inside a locked storage container.

Postman Hat

The Postman Hat can be found once you reach Chapter 4 of the game. There will be a mailroom during your time in the Pale City. Inside the mailroom, you will find a secret tunnel that has this hat.

Baker Boy Hat

The Baker Boy's hat can also be found in Chapter 4 in the toy store. You need to reach the top shelf to reach it.

Image credits: Steam Store