LOL 10.10 Patch Notes Feature Balance Changes, New Skins And Ultra Rapid Fire Mode

Soon after the League of Legends patch 10.9 was released, Riot Games had touched upon how the upcoming patch will be affecting the online battle arena video game. The LOL 10.10 patch notes are now live on the Public Beta Environment, giving fans a look at all the new additions to the game. However, as per developer's own patch schedule, the complete patch 10.10 is set to be officially released on May 13 with complete changes.

LOL 10.10 patch notes

Here is a list of all the Balance or Champion changes

Fiddlesticks – changed

A Harmless Scarecrow: If Fiddlesticks casts a spell on opponents while pretending to be an effigy and before he takes any kind of damage or is revealed from the disguise, the enemy will be feared just as if Fiddle was unseen.

Time granted to set up a scarecrow pose has been doubled to two seconds from one second.

A new buff icon has been added to show when the pose is active

Bountiful Harvest (W): Minion damage mod has been decreased to 40% reduction from 60% reduction.

Annie - Buffed

Summon: Tibbers (R) - Aura Damage has been increased from 10/25/40 to 20/30/40

Molten Shield (E) - Damage Reduction has been increased from 10/13/16/19/22% to 13/17/21/25/29%

Diana - Nerf (Stats)

Base HP has been decreased from 594 to 570

Base damage has been decreased from 57.04 to 57

Irelia - Buffed

Flawless Duet (E) - Damage has been increased from 70/110/150/190/230 to 80/125/170/215/260

Katarina - Changed

Voracity (Passive) - Dagger AP ratio has been changed from 55/70/85/100% to 55/66/77/88%

Kled - Changed

Bear Trap on a Rope (Q) - Cooldown has been increased from 9/8.5/8/7.5/7 to 11/10/9/8/7

Maokai - Nerfed

Stats - Base mana has been decreased from 377.28 to 375

Bramble Smash (Q) - Mana cost has been increased from 50 to 60

Miss Fortune - Nerfed

Strut (W) - Maximum movement speed has been decreased from 60/70/80/90/100 to 50/60/70/80/90

Nidalee - Buffed

Javelin Toss (Q) - Ability's AP ratio has been increased from 40% to 50%

Sivir - Buffed

Spell Shield (E) - Mana regained has been increased from 80/95/110/125/140 to 110/120/130/140/150

Soraka - Buffed

Starcall (Q) - Damage has been increased from 75/110/145/180/215 to 85/120/155/190/225

Astral Infusion (W) - Health restored while Rejuvenation in effect has been increased from 60/70/80/90/100% to 80/85/90/95/100%

Taric - Nerfed

Stats - HP per level has been increased from 90 to 85

Bastion (W) - Bonus armour has been decreased from 10/12.5/15/17.5/20% to 10/11/12/13/14%

Twisted Fate - Buffed

Stats - Base AD has been increased from 49.954 to 52, and Base armour increased from 20.542 to 21

Destiny (R) - Mana cost has been decreased at all ranks from 150/125/100 to 100

Udyr - Changed (Stats)

Base HP increased from 593.32 to 594

Mana increased from 270.4 to 271

MP5 decreased from 7.506 to 7.5

Movement speed increased from 345 to 350

URF mode

The URF (Ultra Rapid Fire) mode is making a comeback after it was first introduced on April Fools this year.

League of Legends patch notes 10.10 introduces new Champion skins

League of Legends patch 10.10 is also bringing five brand new skins to the game. Users who join the PBE will be able to try out the Pulsefire Fiora, Pulsefire Ekko, Pulsefire Lucian, Pulsefire Lucian Prestige Edition, and Pulsefire Pantheon skins.

Image credits: League of Legends