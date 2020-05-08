PUBG Mobile Mad Miramar Update: How To Get Miramar 2.0 And The Golden Mirado?

The latest PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update is finally live on the global servers and introduces a number of new modes and features to highly popular battle royale game. Some of the notable changes include the Safety Scramble, Jungle Adventure and much more. However, one of the most eagerly awaited additions to the game is the inclusion of the new Miramar map.

Also Read | Unique Names For PUBG Mobile: List Of PUBG Nicknames That Are Unique And Awesome

PUBG Mobile Mad Miramar

The Mad Miramar or Miramar 2.0 is one of the biggest additions with the latest update. It is an updated version of the classic map which comes with a number of visual updates and includes some new elements such as the Sandstorm and a new race track that runs through the entire map. In addition, there is also a new vehicle called the Golden Mirado which will be available as only one spawn. The new Miramar map also gets new vending machines, along with some new achievements and rewards.

Also Read | What Is Blue Hole Mode In PUBG Mobile And How Will It Affect You?

How to get the Golden Mirado in Mad Miramar

While the new Miramar packs a lot of interesting features, one of the things that has fans the most excited is the beautiful Golden Mirado. So, if you really wish to take it for a drive yourself, here's how you can find it:

You can start the game solo or with a team. On the spawn island, you simply need to mark the location near the Hacienda del Patron. Land on the marked location once the match starts You should spot a huge building here. There will be a garage that has this vehicle.

However, as mentioned earlier, the Golden Mirado is spawned only once on the map, meaning that players should try to get there as quickly as possible, or some other player will take it. Also, make sure that you have downloaded the Miramar 2.0 to be able to follow the above steps.

Also Read | How To Use Canted Sight In PUBG Mobile And What Kind Of Weapons Are Compatible?

PUBG Mobile Mad Miramar update download – How to download Miramar 2.0

Before you download Mad Miramar on your device, you need to install the latest PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update from the Google Play or Apple Store. Once you have updated the game, you can follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Launch PUBG Mobile on your smartphone.

Step 2: Log in with your account and agree to the company terms.

Step 3: Go to the 'Maps' section which can be found at the top left corner of the main screen.

Step 4: Under 'Classic' section, you will see the 'Miramar Map' option.

Step 5: Now, tap the 'Download' button to start downloading the new map on your device. The download size of Mad Miramar is around 150 MB.

Also Read | PUBG Mobile Season 12 End Date, Season 13 Start Date And New Update 0.18.0 Release Date

Image credits: PUBG Mobile