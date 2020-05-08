How To Use Canted Sight In PUBG Mobile And What Kind Of Weapons Are Compatible?

PUBG Mobile developers have recently released a new PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update on the global servers which introduces a number of new modes and features to the game. Some of the notable changes include the updated Miramar and Jungle Adventure mode, amongst others. However, one of the most thrilling additions is the new Canted Sight item which clearly has the fans excited. It has also been one of the highly anticipated features among fans since it was first spotted in the Chinese version of the game.

What is Canted Sight in PUBG Mobile?

The Canted Sight is a new scope for weapons which comes with a secondary scope slot. This will enable users to quickly switch between equipped sights. Players will be able to use this scope with a number of different weapons available in the game. Therefore, it will also serve as a backup sight while engaging in close combats with players.

When a player aims through a Canted Sight, the weapon will be rotated 45° counter-clockwise; however, there won’t be any changes to the shooting mechanics.

How to use Canted sight in PUBG Mobile?

Similar to other loot items available in PUBG Mobile, a Canted Sight can be found on the map. You will need to search for this scope while you’re playing a match. Once you find one, you will be able to equip it alongside other scopes and it will serve as a close-range scope.

When you just equip a Canted Sight, it will automatically become your primary sight. However, if you equip it after a scope, your scope will be the primary sight. Similarly, if you equip a scope after Canted Sight, the Canted Sight will become your primary sight.

Weapons compatible with Canted Sight

Here’s a list of all the weapons compatible with the Canted Sight.

Assault Rifles – AKM, AUG, Beryl M762, G36C, M416, MK47 Mutant, QBZ, Scar-L

DMR – Mini14, Mk14, QBU, SKS, SLR

LMG – M249

Shotguns – S12K, DBS

SMGs – Bizon, UMP45, Vector, MP5K

Sniper Rifles – AWM, Kar98k, M24

Image credits: PUBG Support