Low Driven Shot FIFA 21; Learn Some Handy FIFA 21 Controls

FIFA 21 has been out for some time now and players are going wild with the new gameplay. FIFA 21 is a competitive game and one can find some really intense matches on their online multiplayer mode. To succeed in these matches, the player needs to be proficient with all the controls of the game. Different types of shots, passes, tricks, etc. all these controls should always be tucked in the mind of the players if they want to excel in the matches. One of the controls players are struggling with is the Low Driven shot FIFA 21.

Low Driven Shot FIFA 21

Low driven shot FIFA 21 is really helpful in tight situations. The players can catch the keeper by surprise by timing the low driven shot just right. Here’s how the player can perform the Low driven shot in FIFA 21 on PS4 and Xbox One:

PS4

On the PS4 the player has to simultaneously hold down the R1 and L1 buttons while pressing ‘O’ to release the shot. The player also has to use the left analog stick to aim where they want to place the shot. Both buttons should be pressed simultaneously, or the shot could turn into a chip shot or a finesse shot.

Xbox One

On the Xbox One, the player has to simultaneously hold down the RB and LB buttons while pressing ‘B’ to release the shot. The player also has to use the left analog stick to aim where they want to place the shot. Both buttons should be pressed simultaneously, or the shot could turn into a chip shot or a finesse shot.

How to do a low driven cross in FIFA 21?

Low driven crosses can be really helpful in the game. The player can use a low driven cross to catch the defender on guard and place the ball right at the feet of the striker to drive it into the net. Here’s how to do a low driven cross in FIFA 21 on the PS4 and Xbox One:

PS4

To perform the Low cross, players have to hit square twice while pulling off a cross. To perform a Low driven cross the player has to hold R1 and press square twice. They also need to angle the cross with the left analog stick.

Xbox One

To perform the low cross, players have to press the ‘X’ button twice while pulling off a cross. To perform a low driven cross the player has to hold RB and press ‘X’ twice. They also need to angle the cross with the left analog stick.

