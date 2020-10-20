How To Do A Low Cross In Fifa 21? Learn Some Fifa 21 Controls Right Here

Fifa 21 has been released and the players seem to love it. But the players have also been skiing a lot of questions about the game. Some of them wan to know about some specific controls. The makers have made some changes to the controls fo the game. So to help the players out we have a small Fifa 21 guide for you right here. Read more about Fifa 21 controls.

How to do a low cross in Fifa 21?

The players have been asking questions about how to do a low cross in Fifa 21. This has been one of the most asked questions in the gaming community. This can be answered by looking at Fifa 21 controls in the game. The players will need to open their setting and browse all the controls that have been introduced in Fifa 21. A low cross is basically a grounded pass/through ball that was performed by pressing. This time, the makers have decided to change the controls for this move. If you still have not been able to figure it out, we have listed down how to do a low cross in Fifa 21.

All the player needs to do is double-tap if they are using a PS. The Xbox players can double-tap X to perform a low driven cross. A low driven cross might be extremely difficult to intercept for some players. Choose some skilful passers like Kevin De Bruyne, Bruno Fernandes and Lionel Messi to perform a low driven cross in Fifa 21. The players just need to aim at their attackers and double-tap square or X according to their respective gaming consoles to perform an effective low driven cross.

More about Fifa 21

Start building your #FUT21 and #VOLTA Football squads today. Your progress can carry over to next gen 👀



Here's what you need to know to get ready for Next Level FIFA 🎮 https://t.co/sVyfQFNLOA pic.twitter.com/jv7juTS8b5 — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) October 19, 2020

Fifa 21 makers certainly took it a step ahead in gaming after adding features like new player transfer and loan options. Their efforts to make the game even more realistic seem to have succeeded with additions like new attributes like plyer sharpness which shows how ready a player or a team is for a match. With Ultimate Edition pre-order, the players will get 3 days of early access, Up to 24 Rare Gold Packs, 2 per week for 12 weeks, Kylian Mbappé Loan Item for 5 FUT matches, that the game including Standard Edition, Champions Edition and Ultimate Edition. Players with EA access will get to play the game days before its release. Here is the price of every Fifa 21 edition.

Standard Edition: ₹ 3,999

Champions Edition: ₹ 4,949

Ultimate Edition: ₹ 6,499

